One of the standout ties of the CAF Champions League second qualifying round unfolds this Friday at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, where the local favorites, Power Dynamos, host Uganda’s Vipers SC. Here’s a betting pick for the outcome of this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Zambian champions have already cleared a major hurdle, knocking out the formidable ASEC Mimosas. Power Dynamos took the first leg, then had to dig deep and show real character to edge the return leg on penalties. Despite some setbacks, this team knows how to fight back, displaying a resilient, never-say-die spirit—just as they did in the first encounter against Vipers.

Domestically, Power Dynamos have looked solid—still unbeaten, albeit with fewer games played than some rivals. Their home form is particularly impressive, with the team playing aggressively and cohesively, capitalizing on every opponent’s mistake. The home crowd could very well be the decisive factor in this contest.

Vipers’ journey in this competition began with a confident display against Namibia’s African Stars, claiming two narrow victories. The Ugandan side impressed in the opening round, keeping clean sheets throughout. However, their defensive frailties were exposed in the first leg against Power Dynamos.

Vipers have yet to kick off their domestic league campaign, giving them extra time to prepare. Still, the lack of competitive match rhythm could prove costly. The attack, however, has been firing on all cylinders, with the team scoring in every tournament match—making them a dangerous opponent even away from home.

Probable lineups

Power Dynamos : Mulenga, Chanda, Mutale, Katebe, Mumba, Tembo, Mulambia, Muvovo, Muma, Ankobo, Adama

: Mulenga, Chanda, Mutale, Katebe, Mumba, Tembo, Mulambia, Muvovo, Muma, Ankobo, Adama Vipers: Kiggundu, Matovu, Mulondo, Mukundane, Ndahiro, Watambala, Ndonhi, Ssentamu, Karisa, Okello, Mulongo

Match facts and head-to-head

Power Dynamos won the first leg away 2-1.

The Ugandan side has scored at least once in every continental match this season.

The Zambians have played four tournament matches and are unbeaten in regular time.

Prediction

Given Power Dynamos’ form and the home advantage, the hosts look favored in this matchup. Vipers boast a strong attack, but their defense appears vulnerable. All signs point to Power Dynamos at least avoiding defeat in regular time—and more likely, taking the win.