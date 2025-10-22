Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Championship Matchday 12 will take place on Friday at Deepdale Stadium in Preston, where the home side will face Sheffield United. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with promising odds for success.

Match preview

After a strong start to the season, Preston have undeniably lost momentum. Before the international break, they were among the top five, but since then they've suffered back-to-back defeats, including their first home loss of the campaign. The slip-up against Birmingham proved especially painful, as the team failed to break down the visitors’ defense.

Despite this downturn, Preston still have a shot at returning to the playoff zone, sitting just two points off the top six. Their home ground, where they traditionally play with cohesion, could help them regain confidence—but this time, they're up against a tough opponent in great form.

The Blades are clearly on the rise under returning head coach Chris Wilder. After a disastrous start—eight defeats in nine matches—Sheffield United have now registered two consecutive wins with a combined goal difference of 4-1. Their confident performance against Blackburn was particularly telling, as they not only came from behind but also secured a two-goal margin victory.

Now Sheffield are starting to climb the table, leaving the relegation zone behind. With growing confidence and improved attacking efficiency, the visitors enter this fixture as favorites—especially considering Preston’s recent struggles.

Probable lineups

Preston : Iversen, Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, Armstrong, Whiteman, McCann, Vukcevic, Smith, Osmajic

: Iversen, Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, Armstrong, Whiteman, McCann, Vukcevic, Smith, Osmajic Sheffield United: Cooper, Tanganga, McInnes, Mii, Ogbene, Soumaré, Peck, Barrows, O'Hare, Brooks, Campbell

Match facts and head-to-head

Sheffield United have won their last two league matches with an aggregate score of 4-1.

Preston have lost both games since the international break and have not scored more than once in either.

In three of the last five head-to-heads in Preston, both teams did not score.

Prediction

Sheffield United have found their rhythm and are showing solid progress both in attack and defense. Preston, on the other hand, are still searching for their earlier form and struggling for creativity up front. I believe the visitors will extend their winning run.