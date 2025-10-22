ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Predictions Preston vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025

Preston vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Preston vs Sheffield United prediction Photo: uslchampionship.com / Author unknown
Preston Preston
EFL Championship (Round 12) 24 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Preston, Deepdale
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Championship Matchday 12 will take place on Friday at Deepdale Stadium in Preston, where the home side will face Sheffield United. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which comes with promising odds for success.

Match preview

After a strong start to the season, Preston have undeniably lost momentum. Before the international break, they were among the top five, but since then they've suffered back-to-back defeats, including their first home loss of the campaign. The slip-up against Birmingham proved especially painful, as the team failed to break down the visitors’ defense.

Despite this downturn, Preston still have a shot at returning to the playoff zone, sitting just two points off the top six. Their home ground, where they traditionally play with cohesion, could help them regain confidence—but this time, they're up against a tough opponent in great form.

The Blades are clearly on the rise under returning head coach Chris Wilder. After a disastrous start—eight defeats in nine matches—Sheffield United have now registered two consecutive wins with a combined goal difference of 4-1. Their confident performance against Blackburn was particularly telling, as they not only came from behind but also secured a two-goal margin victory.

Now Sheffield are starting to climb the table, leaving the relegation zone behind. With growing confidence and improved attacking efficiency, the visitors enter this fixture as favorites—especially considering Preston’s recent struggles.

Probable lineups

  • Preston: Iversen, Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, Armstrong, Whiteman, McCann, Vukcevic, Smith, Osmajic
  • Sheffield United: Cooper, Tanganga, McInnes, Mii, Ogbene, Soumaré, Peck, Barrows, O'Hare, Brooks, Campbell

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sheffield United have won their last two league matches with an aggregate score of 4-1.
  • Preston have lost both games since the international break and have not scored more than once in either.
  • In three of the last five head-to-heads in Preston, both teams did not score.

Prediction

Sheffield United have found their rhythm and are showing solid progress both in attack and defense. Preston, on the other hand, are still searching for their earlier form and struggling for creativity up front. I believe the visitors will extend their winning run.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.8
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Shakhtar vs Legia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 1.78 Legia Warszawa Recommended Melbet
Fenerbahce vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Haecken vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Häcken vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025 Haecken Odds: 1.8 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Mostbet
Lyon vs FC Basel 1893 prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Lyon vs Basel: Will Basel Extend Their Winning Streak? Lyon Odds: 1.6 FC Basel 1893 Recommended 1xBet
FC FCSB vs Bologna prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 FCSB vs Bologna: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025 FC FCSB Odds: 1.65 Bologna Bet now 1xBet
Brann vs Rangers prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Brann vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025 Brann Odds: 1.795 Rangers Bet now 1xBet
Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Jagiellonia Bialystok Recommended 1xBet
Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles Odds: 1.55 Aston Villa Bet now 1xBet
Braga vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Braga vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 23, 2025 Braga Odds: 1.77 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 15:00 Mainz vs Zrinjski: Can Mainz End Their Poor Run and Get Back to Winning Ways? Mainz 05 Odds: 1.5 Zrinjski Mostar Recommended 1xBet
Celtic vs Sturm Graz prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 15:00 Celtic vs Sturm Graz: Can Sturm Graz Extend Their Winning Streak? Celtic Odds: 1.5 Sturm Graz Bet now Mostbet
Roma vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 15:00 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň: Who Will Claim Their Second Europa League Win? Roma Odds: 1.67 Viktoria Plzen Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores