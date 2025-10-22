Prediction on game Win Paris FC Odds: 1.73 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Ligue 1's matchday 9 will take place on Friday at the Stade Charléty in Paris, where the local side Paris will host Nantes. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The Ligue 1 newcomers are holding their own in their debut season, settling comfortably in the middle of the table. Despite a defeat to Lens in the previous round, the team has shown real fighting spirit, especially at home. Matches involving Paris often see both teams finding the net, and their attack consistently produces at least two goals per home game.

The capital club's style remains relentlessly attacking, with dynamic use of the flanks. A key advantage over Nantes will be their superior conversion rate and their ability to play with high intensity on home turf. It's also worth noting that few visiting teams leave Charléty without conceding.

Nantes, meanwhile, continue to struggle, failing to pick up a win in five straight rounds. Their attacking output has been poor—just five goals in eight matches, among the lowest in the league. Their away form is especially troubling, with a winless streak now at six games.

Poor finishing and an unstable defense make it hard for Nantes to regularly pick up points. Matches involving Nantes rarely turn into shootouts—more often than not, there are no more than two goals, and one of the teams finishes with a blank. The visitors try to play organized football, but they hardly pose a threat to the more composed Paris side.

Probable lineups

Paris : N'Kambadio, Chergui, Otavio, Traoré, De Smet, Camara, Lopez, Le-Melou, Simon, Kebbal, Krasso

: N'Kambadio, Chergui, Otavio, Traoré, De Smet, Camara, Lopez, Le-Melou, Simon, Kebbal, Krasso Nantes: Lopes, Tait, Awaziem, Amian, Haec Kyoo, Mwanga, Assoumani, Leroux, Abline, Guirassy, Mohamed

Match facts and head-to-head

Paris have scored at least two goals in each of their three home Ligue 1 matches.

Nantes have not won away in Ligue 1 for six consecutive matches.

In 6 of Nantes’ last 7 away games, one of the teams failed to score.

Prediction

Paris are confident at home and deliver consistent performances against teams from the lower half of the table. Meanwhile, Nantes look toothless in attack and rarely pick up points on the road, making them the vulnerable side in this matchup.