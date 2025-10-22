ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Milan vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025

Milan vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
AC Milan vs Pisa prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
AC Milan AC Milan
Serie A Italy (Round 8) 24 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Milano, San Siro
Pisa Pisa
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Serie A's Matchday 8 will take place on Friday at San Siro in Milan, where the local side Milan hosts Pisa. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong prospects for success.

Match preview

The Rossoneri continue to rack up points with impressive consistency, displaying solid form at the start of the season. Their victory over Fiorentina last round marked their fifth win in the last six matches, lifting the team to the top of the table. Milan have been especially dominant at home, consistently winning and showcasing an efficient attack in front of their fans.

However, the team does not always keep clean sheets, highlighting some defensive issues. Still, home games remain a major strength—both in results and the number of chances created. There are some squad absences, but the current depth allows them to compensate without a drop in quality.

Pisa are enduring a poor start to the season and are yet to register a win. Their struggles are most apparent in attack—just three goals scored in seven rounds and several matches without finding the net. Their last place in the table accurately reflects their current level of play and finishing.

Nevertheless, Pisa do try to put up a fight and rarely lose by wide margins. The team often limits opponents in goals allowed and focuses on a defensive style of football. Despite their problems, it would be premature to completely write off the club—at times, their players show spirit and battle for results.

Probable lineups

  • Milan: Maignan, Gabbia, Tomori, Pavlovic, Bartesaghi, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Atekame, Saelemaekers, Leão.
  • Pisa: Šemper, Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Canestrelli, Angori, Aebischer, Akinsanmiro, Marin, Léris, Nzola, Moreo.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Milan have won 5 of their last 6 home matches in the league.
  • Pisa have yet to win in Serie A this season (3 draws, 4 defeats).
  • No more than two goals have been scored in 5 of Pisa’s last 7 matches.

Prediction

Given the difference in quality and form, Milan are clear favourites. However, the hosts rarely go on goal-scoring sprees, while the visitors know how to defend and limit damage. I expect a confident but not overly high-scoring win for the favourites.

