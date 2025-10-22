Prediction on game Sevilla wont lose Odds: 1.81 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 10 will take place on Friday at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, where local side Real Sociedad hosts Sevilla. Here’s a tip for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Basques remain in crisis, as recent results have shown. Last weekend, Real Sociedad barely escaped defeat against La Liga strugglers Celta, snatching a draw in the dying minutes. Their position in the standings remains alarming—they are still stuck in the relegation zone. While their home form is somewhat more consistent, their finishing quality continues to raise concerns.

Attacking woes are a major worry. The team struggles to score more than one goal per game and concedes regularly. With several key players missing, things are even tougher—every dropped point could prove critical in their fight for survival.

After a rocky start to the season, Sevilla have found their rhythm and put together a strong run, climbing up the table. In recent weeks, the Nervionenses have been playing attacking, effective football and have looked confident away from home. Despite a surprising home defeat to Mallorca in the last round, their overall form remains encouraging.

Their attacking potential is especially notable—a streak of high-scoring games continues, with Sevilla creating plenty of chances in most matches. Given the hosts’ inconsistency, the visitors have an excellent shot at picking up points and maintaining their push for European spots.

Probable lineups

Real Sociedad : Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Munoz; Mendez, Herrera, Gorrotxategi, Gomez; Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

: Sevilla: Vlachodimos; Carmona, Azpilicueta, Marcao, Suazo; Mendy, Agoume; Sanchez, Sow, Vargas; Romero

Match facts and head-to-head

Real Sociedad have failed to win in 15 of their last 17 La Liga matches.

Sevilla have won their last three league games on the road.

Sevilla are unbeaten in 11 of the last 15 direct meetings in La Liga.

Prediction

Sevilla come into this match in better form and are consistently picking up points away from home. The hosts are still struggling, especially up front. There’s a strong chance the visitors will not leave empty-handed.