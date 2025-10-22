ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
LaLiga Spain (Round 10) 24 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, San Sebastian, Reale Arena
Sevilla Sevilla
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Sevilla wont lose
Odds: 1.81
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 10 will take place on Friday at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, where local side Real Sociedad hosts Sevilla. Here’s a tip for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Basques remain in crisis, as recent results have shown. Last weekend, Real Sociedad barely escaped defeat against La Liga strugglers Celta, snatching a draw in the dying minutes. Their position in the standings remains alarming—they are still stuck in the relegation zone. While their home form is somewhat more consistent, their finishing quality continues to raise concerns.

Attacking woes are a major worry. The team struggles to score more than one goal per game and concedes regularly. With several key players missing, things are even tougher—every dropped point could prove critical in their fight for survival.

After a rocky start to the season, Sevilla have found their rhythm and put together a strong run, climbing up the table. In recent weeks, the Nervionenses have been playing attacking, effective football and have looked confident away from home. Despite a surprising home defeat to Mallorca in the last round, their overall form remains encouraging.

Their attacking potential is especially notable—a streak of high-scoring games continues, with Sevilla creating plenty of chances in most matches. Given the hosts’ inconsistency, the visitors have an excellent shot at picking up points and maintaining their push for European spots.

Probable lineups

  • Real Sociedad: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Munoz; Mendez, Herrera, Gorrotxategi, Gomez; Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea
  • Sevilla: Vlachodimos; Carmona, Azpilicueta, Marcao, Suazo; Mendy, Agoume; Sanchez, Sow, Vargas; Romero

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Real Sociedad have failed to win in 15 of their last 17 La Liga matches.
  • Sevilla have won their last three league games on the road.
  • Sevilla are unbeaten in 11 of the last 15 direct meetings in La Liga.

Prediction

Sevilla come into this match in better form and are consistently picking up points away from home. The hosts are still struggling, especially up front. There’s a strong chance the visitors will not leave empty-handed.

Prediction on game Sevilla wont lose
Odds: 1.81
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Shakhtar vs Legia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 1.78 Legia Warszawa Recommended Melbet
Fenerbahce vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Fenerbahce vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Mostbet
Haecken vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Häcken vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025 Haecken Odds: 1.8 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Mostbet
Lyon vs FC Basel 1893 prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Lyon vs Basel: Will Basel Extend Their Winning Streak? Lyon Odds: 1.6 FC Basel 1893 Recommended 1xBet
FC FCSB vs Bologna prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 FCSB vs Bologna: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 23, 2025 FC FCSB Odds: 1.65 Bologna Bet now 1xBet
Brann vs Rangers prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Brann vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 23 October 2025 Brann Odds: 1.795 Rangers Bet now 1xBet
Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025 Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Jagiellonia Bialystok Recommended 1xBet
Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles Odds: 1.55 Aston Villa Bet now 1xBet
Braga vs FK Crvena Zvezda prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Braga vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — October 23, 2025 Braga Odds: 1.77 FK Crvena Zvezda Bet now 1xBet
Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 12:45 Rapid Wien — Fiorentina Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 23 October 2025 Rapid Wien Odds: 2.05 Fiorentina Recommended 1xBet
Mainz 05 vs Zrinjski Mostar prediction Europa Conference League 23 oct 2025, 15:00 Mainz vs Zrinjski: Can Mainz End Their Poor Run and Get Back to Winning Ways? Mainz 05 Odds: 1.5 Zrinjski Mostar Bet now 1xBet
Celtic vs Sturm Graz prediction Europa League 23 oct 2025, 15:00 Celtic vs Sturm Graz: Can Sturm Graz Extend Their Winning Streak? Celtic Odds: 1.5 Sturm Graz Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores