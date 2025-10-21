ES ES FR FR
Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025

Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Strasbourg vs Jagiellonia Bialystok prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Europa Conference League (Round 2) 23 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
World, Strasbourg, Stade de la Meinau
Jagiellonia Bialystok Jagiellonia Bialystok
One of the fixtures of Matchday 2 in the Conference League group stage will take place on Thursday at Brann Stadion in Bergen, where French side Strasbourg faces off against Polish outfit Jagiellonia. Here’s a betting tip for this encounter with promising odds of success.

Match preview

Strasbourg comes into this match with three points and in impressive attacking form. The French side recently played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against PSG and previously demolished Angers 5-0, a testament to their ability to break down even the most organized defenses.

The team makes active use of the flanks, boasts a high pass accuracy rate (87%), and is clinical in front of goal. However, their defense sometimes struggles with quick transitions—a weakness Jagiellonia will certainly look to exploit.

Jagiellonia are unbeaten in their last seven matches and rightfully considered one of the group’s most unpredictable teams. In a recent game, the Polish club thrashed Arka 4-0, showcasing their trademark pressing and rapid vertical play, and in the Conference League opener, they edged past Hamrun (1-0).

Set pieces are a major strength for the Polish side: 27 corners in five matches highlight their constant presence in the opposition box. Their only real weakness remains the back line, which often looks vulnerable against technically gifted opponents at this level.

Probable lineups

  • Strasbourg: Penders, Doucouré, Doué, Omobamidele, Høgsberg, Barco, Lemaréchal, El-Mourabet, Godo, Ouattara, Panicelli
  • Jagiellonia: Abramović, Wdowiak, Stojanović, Wojtuszek, Pozo, Romanczuk, Flach, Imaz, Pululu, Lozano, Pietruszewski

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Both teams have three points after their opening group matches.
  • Strasbourg have scored 11 goals in their last five games, while Jagiellonia have netted 10.
  • The Polish club has won 27 corners in their last five matches, underlining their relentless attacking pressure.

Prediction

Given both teams’ attacking form and defensive frailties, expect a high-scoring affair with goals at both ends. Strasbourg objectively look stronger in terms of squad depth and experience—especially against top-tier opponents—but Jagiellonia will pose a real threat with their intensity and set-piece prowess.

Prediction on game Win Strasbourg
Odds: 1.55
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
