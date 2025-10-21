Prediction on game Win Samsunspor Odds: 2.03 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 2nd round of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage will take place on Thursday at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadium, where local side Samsunspor will host Dynamo Kyiv. Here’s a betting pick for this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Samsunspor are making their European debut, but they immediately made a statement by sensationally defeating the experienced Legia away from home. The team demonstrated organized play, clinical finishing, and impressive discipline—especially in defense—keeping the Polish side scoreless on their own turf.

The Turkish side have an impressive home record, suffering just one defeat in their last nine matches while consistently conceding no more than a single goal per game. This highlights the reliability of their back line, which will be crucial against the inconsistent Dynamo Kyiv.

Dynamo continue to struggle on the continental stage. In the first round of the Conference League group phase, the Kyiv club lost at home to Crystal Palace, failing to score. The team has looked flat, even against not-so-formidable opponents, and their away form leaves much to be desired.

With only one win in their last eight away European matches, Dynamo can't be expected to deliver a confident performance on the road. On top of that, the Ukrainian side is stuck in a lengthy run of draws in the domestic league, highlighting their ongoing issues with chance creation and finishing.

Probable lineups

Samsunspor : Kocuk, Thomasson, van Drongelen, Satka, Yavru, Yuksel, Musaba, Holse, Ntcham, Koulibaly, Marius

: Kocuk, Thomasson, van Drongelen, Satka, Yavru, Yuksel, Musaba, Holse, Ntcham, Koulibaly, Marius Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret, Tymchyk, Bilovar, Mykhavko, Tiare, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Yatsuk, Yarmolenko, Dubinchak, Guerrero

Match facts and head-to-head

Samsunspor have lost just one of their last nine home matches.

Dynamo have failed to win seven of their last eight away games in European competitions.

In seven of Dynamo's last eight European away matches, at least one team has failed to score.

Prediction

Given Samsunspor’s current form, their home stability, and Dynamo’s ongoing struggles on the road, the edge here goes to the Turkish side. Samsunspor’s organized and disciplined approach could prove decisive against an unstable Dynamo Kyiv.