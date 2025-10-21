ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Young Boys vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025

Young Boys vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
BSC Young Boys vs Ludogorets Razgrad prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
BSC Young Boys BSC Young Boys
Europa League (Round 3) 23 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Bern, Wankdorfstadion
Ludogorets Razgrad Ludogorets Razgrad
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the headline clashes of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage unfolds this Thursday at the Stade de Suisse in Bern, where Swiss side Young Boys host Bulgarian champions Ludogorets. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this intriguing showdown, offering strong value for punters.

Match preview

Young Boys bounced back rapidly after a disastrous start, where they suffered a heavy home defeat to Panathinaikos. In the very next round, they responded with an assured away win, displaying well-balanced attacking play and newfound confidence at the back.

However, defensive concerns linger—Young Boys have conceded in six consecutive home Europa League fixtures. At their own ground, the Swiss outfit play with no compromise: there hasn’t been a single draw in their last 14 home games, a testament to their character but also a sign of inconsistency in their results.

Ludogorets kicked off their campaign with a commanding win over Malmö, but then stumbled against Betis. The Bulgarian side has shown flashes of inconsistency, especially in front of goal—six of their last 12 Europa League outings have ended without them finding the net.

Nevertheless, Ludogorets rarely lose on the road—in 6 of their last 8 away games in this competition, they have avoided defeat. Their regular habit of exchanging goals with hosts makes them a dangerous opponent, especially against a Young Boys side that often struggles defensively at home.

Probable lineups

  • Young Boys: Keller, Benito, Hadjam, Lauper, Janko, Fernandes, Raveloson, Males, Monteiro, Gigovic, Bedja
  • Ludogorets: Padt, Son, Almeida, Kurtulus, Nedyalkov, Naressi, Stanic, Kaloch, Bille, Vidal, Markus.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Young Boys have not drawn a home game in the Europa League for 14 consecutive matches
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Ludogorets' last 7 Europa League matches
  • Young Boys have conceded at least two goals in 6 of their last 8 home Europa League games

Prediction

The Swiss side are traditionally strong on their home turf but frequently allow opponents too much freedom in front of goal. Ludogorets are well positioned to capitalize on that, given their solid away record and ability to absorb pressure.

Prediction on game W2(+1.0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
