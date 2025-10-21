ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Nottingham Forest vs Porto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025

Nottingham Forest vs Porto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Europa League (Round 3) 23 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Nottingham, City Ground, Nottingham
FC Porto FC Porto
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 2.03
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at the City Ground in Nottingham, where the local side Nottingham Forest will host Portuguese powerhouse Porto. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Nottingham Forest are going through a rough patch both domestically and in European competitions. After two rounds of the Europa League, they have just one point and are still searching for their first win, unable to break a long winless streak. On home turf, the English side fell to Midtjylland and currently look shaky across all departments.

The club recently changed managers—Sean Dyche has replaced the dismissed Postecoglou, but it’s unlikely this will bring immediate improvements. Forest are winless in their last 10 matches, consistently conceding at least two goals per game. Given the internal turbulence, the team is at risk of dropping points again even with home support behind them.

Porto, on the other hand, have started their campaign with confidence. Wins over Salzburg and Crvena Zvezda have given them maximum points and a strong position at the top of the group. The team displays structured, mature football, maintaining a good balance between attack and defense.

However, Porto’s away form in the Europa League raises some concerns: just three wins in their last 17 away fixtures in the competition. Despite this, Porto’s current form inspires confidence—they’re also leading the Primeira Liga, showing a high level of play. This makes them favorites even on a tough English away day.

Probable lineups

  • Nottingham Forest: Sels, Murillo, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Ndoye, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus
  • Porto: Costa, Fernandes, Bednarek, Sanusi, Prpic, Rosario, Mora, Eustaquio, Gomes, Gül, Alcaron

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Nottingham Forest have lost four consecutive home games in the Premier League and Europa League.
  • Porto have won both matches at the start of this Europa League group stage.
  • In 8 of Porto’s last 10 Europa League away games, both teams have scored.

Prediction

Given Forest’s managerial turmoil and poor run of form, it’s hard to expect a solid display from the home side. Porto, by contrast, have kicked off the season in style and are playing organized football both in Europe and domestically. Our bet for this match is Porto with a handicap (0) at odds of 2.03.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 2.03
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction and betting tips - October 22, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 2.02 Houston Rockets Recommended Melbet
Shanghai Shenhua vs FC Seoul prediction AFC Champions League 22 oct 2025, 08:15 Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22 October 2025 Shanghai Shenhua Odds: 1.7 FC Seoul Bet now Mostbet
FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC prediction AFC Champions League Two 22 oct 2025, 09:45 Goa vs Al-Nassr: Can Al-Nassr extend their winning streak? FC Goa Odds: 1.7 Al Nassr FC Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 22 oct 2025, 10:00 Egypt Premier Football League: Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.98 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Melbet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.54 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1xBet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray - Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.96 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now Mostbet
Athletic Club vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Athletic vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 2.05 Qarabag FK Recommended Melbet
Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 oct 2025, 13:00 Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Rizespor Odds: 1.55 Istanbul Basaksehir Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership 22 oct 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.72 Lamontville Golden Arrows Bet now Mostbet
Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who Will Prevail in the Headline Clash of the UEFA Champions League’s Third Round? Real Madrid Odds: 1.46 Juventus Recommended Melbet
Monaco vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Monaco vs Tottenham: Can Monaco End Their Winless Streak? Monaco Odds: 1.51 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge: Can Bayern Extend Their Brilliant Run? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.62 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores