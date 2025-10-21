Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 2.03 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at the City Ground in Nottingham, where the local side Nottingham Forest will host Portuguese powerhouse Porto. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Nottingham Forest are going through a rough patch both domestically and in European competitions. After two rounds of the Europa League, they have just one point and are still searching for their first win, unable to break a long winless streak. On home turf, the English side fell to Midtjylland and currently look shaky across all departments.

The club recently changed managers—Sean Dyche has replaced the dismissed Postecoglou, but it’s unlikely this will bring immediate improvements. Forest are winless in their last 10 matches, consistently conceding at least two goals per game. Given the internal turbulence, the team is at risk of dropping points again even with home support behind them.

Porto, on the other hand, have started their campaign with confidence. Wins over Salzburg and Crvena Zvezda have given them maximum points and a strong position at the top of the group. The team displays structured, mature football, maintaining a good balance between attack and defense.

However, Porto’s away form in the Europa League raises some concerns: just three wins in their last 17 away fixtures in the competition. Despite this, Porto’s current form inspires confidence—they’re also leading the Primeira Liga, showing a high level of play. This makes them favorites even on a tough English away day.

Probable lineups

Nottingham Forest : Sels, Murillo, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Ndoye, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

: Sels, Murillo, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams, Anderson, Ndoye, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus Porto: Costa, Fernandes, Bednarek, Sanusi, Prpic, Rosario, Mora, Eustaquio, Gomes, Gül, Alcaron

Match facts and head-to-head

Nottingham Forest have lost four consecutive home games in the Premier League and Europa League.

Porto have won both matches at the start of this Europa League group stage.

In 8 of Porto’s last 10 Europa League away games, both teams have scored.

Prediction

Given Forest’s managerial turmoil and poor run of form, it’s hard to expect a solid display from the home side. Porto, by contrast, have kicked off the season in style and are playing organized football both in Europe and domestically. Our bet for this match is Porto with a handicap (0) at odds of 2.03.