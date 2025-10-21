Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matchups of the third round in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the "TSC Arena" in Bačka Topola, Serbia, where Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv will host Denmark’s Midtjylland. I’m offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Maccabi Tel Aviv have been struggling at the start of the group stage. After a goalless draw against PAOK, they lost to Dinamo Zagreb and now sit in the lower part of the table with just one point. Constant away fixtures due to the situation in Israel are adding to their instability and lack of results.

The Israelis favor an open, attacking style, which is reflected in their frequent high-scoring games. Nine of their last twelve Europa League matches have featured three or more goals, and in seven of their last ten, both teams found the net. However, their defense has yet to handle the pressure from opponents, and without the boost of a true home crowd, turning things around looks extremely difficult.

Midtjylland, on the other hand, have looked solid from the very start. Victories over Sturm and Nottingham Forest have propelled the Danes to second place in the group, showcasing not only attacking firepower but also discipline at the back. They come into this match riding a six-game winning streak in European competitions.

Midtjylland’s away form deserves special mention: in their last four Europa League away matches, they are unbeaten (three wins and a draw). The Danes have been clinical on foreign soil, consistently scoring two or more goals per match. This run of form and overall balance make them favorites for the upcoming fixture.

Probable lineups

Maccabi Tel Aviv : Mishpati, Kamara, Revivo, Eytor, Asante, Lederman, Sissoko, Belic, Andrade, Abu-Farhi, Varela.

Midtjylland: Olafsson, Diao, Erlic, Sorensen, Mbabu, Billing, Castillo, Bak, Cho Gue-sung, Brumado, Simsir.

Match facts and head-to-head

Maccabi are winless in their last three Europa League matches.

Midtjylland are on a six-match winning streak in European competitions.

The Danes have scored at least twice in each of their last five away games in this competition.

Prediction

Given Maccabi’s current form and instability, the Israelis' chances of victory look slim. Midtjylland are having a stellar European campaign and consistently pick up points away from home. We believe the Danes have a great shot at all three points, so the value bet here is "Midtjylland to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.80.