ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Midtjylland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Midtjylland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 23, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Maccabi Tel Aviv vs FC Midtjylland prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv
Europa League (Round 3) 23 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Backa Topola, TSC Arena
FC Midtjylland FC Midtjylland
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matchups of the third round in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the "TSC Arena" in Bačka Topola, Serbia, where Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv will host Denmark’s Midtjylland. I’m offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Maccabi Tel Aviv have been struggling at the start of the group stage. After a goalless draw against PAOK, they lost to Dinamo Zagreb and now sit in the lower part of the table with just one point. Constant away fixtures due to the situation in Israel are adding to their instability and lack of results.

The Israelis favor an open, attacking style, which is reflected in their frequent high-scoring games. Nine of their last twelve Europa League matches have featured three or more goals, and in seven of their last ten, both teams found the net. However, their defense has yet to handle the pressure from opponents, and without the boost of a true home crowd, turning things around looks extremely difficult.

Midtjylland, on the other hand, have looked solid from the very start. Victories over Sturm and Nottingham Forest have propelled the Danes to second place in the group, showcasing not only attacking firepower but also discipline at the back. They come into this match riding a six-game winning streak in European competitions.

Midtjylland’s away form deserves special mention: in their last four Europa League away matches, they are unbeaten (three wins and a draw). The Danes have been clinical on foreign soil, consistently scoring two or more goals per match. This run of form and overall balance make them favorites for the upcoming fixture.

Probable lineups

  • Maccabi Tel Aviv: Mishpati, Kamara, Revivo, Eytor, Asante, Lederman, Sissoko, Belic, Andrade, Abu-Farhi, Varela.
  • Midtjylland: Olafsson, Diao, Erlic, Sorensen, Mbabu, Billing, Castillo, Bak, Cho Gue-sung, Brumado, Simsir.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Maccabi are winless in their last three Europa League matches.
  • Midtjylland are on a six-match winning streak in European competitions.
  • The Danes have scored at least twice in each of their last five away games in this competition.

Prediction

Given Maccabi’s current form and instability, the Israelis' chances of victory look slim. Midtjylland are having a stellar European campaign and consistently pick up points away from home. We believe the Danes have a great shot at all three points, so the value bet here is "Midtjylland to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.80.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.8
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets prediction and betting tips - October 22, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 2.02 Houston Rockets Recommended Melbet
Shanghai Shenhua vs FC Seoul prediction AFC Champions League 22 oct 2025, 08:15 Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 22 October 2025 Shanghai Shenhua Odds: 1.7 FC Seoul Bet now Mostbet
FC Goa vs Al Nassr FC prediction AFC Champions League Two 22 oct 2025, 09:45 Goa vs Al-Nassr: Can Al-Nassr extend their winning streak? FC Goa Odds: 1.7 Al Nassr FC Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 22 oct 2025, 10:00 Egypt Premier Football League: Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.98 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Melbet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray vs Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.54 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now 1xBet
Galatasaray vs Bodoe/Glimt prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Galatasaray - Bodø/Glimt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.96 Bodoe/Glimt Bet now Mostbet
Athletic Club vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 12:45 Athletic vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 2.05 Qarabag FK Recommended Melbet
Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Super Lig Turkey 22 oct 2025, 13:00 Rizespor vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Rizespor Odds: 1.55 Istanbul Basaksehir Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership 22 oct 2025, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 22 October 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.72 Lamontville Golden Arrows Bet now Mostbet
Real Madrid vs Juventus prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Juventus: Who Will Prevail in the Headline Clash of the UEFA Champions League’s Third Round? Real Madrid Odds: 1.46 Juventus Recommended Melbet
Monaco vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Monaco vs Tottenham: Can Monaco End Their Winless Streak? Monaco Odds: 1.51 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 22 oct 2025, 15:00 Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge: Can Bayern Extend Their Brilliant Run? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.62 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores