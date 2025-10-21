Prediction on game Win Aston Villa Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the third round of the Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at De Adelaarshorst Stadium in Deventer, where the local Go Ahead Eagles will host English side Aston Villa. I’m backing a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Go Ahead Eagles are playing in the main stage of a European competition for the first time in their history, and their debut has been a mixed bag so far. The team lost at home to FCSB but managed to sensationally beat Panathinaikos away, picking up three points and moving to the middle of the table. Home games have been a real test for the Dutch side— their attack has yet to show high productivity, and the defense sometimes struggles under pressure from opponents.

Looking at their recent European performances, the results have been modest — just one win in six matches. The team rarely participates in high-scoring affairs: most games feature no more than three goals in total. Despite their fighting spirit, Go Ahead Eagles will find it tough against an experienced Premier League representative who are in excellent form.

Aston Villa began their Europa League campaign with maximum confidence. The English club recorded two clean-sheet victories to start, defeating Bologna at home and Feyenoord away. With six points, the team sits among the leaders and looks like an early candidate to secure a playoff spot. A key factor has been their solid defense — not conceding a single goal in two rounds.

The visitors have shown consistency and maturity in their play. Aston Villa have won six of their last seven European encounters and are delivering attacking football. The team is on a nine-match run without a draw away from home in European competitions, underlining their decisiveness in attack. In this match, the English side are clear favorites, given the gulf in experience and squad quality.

Probable lineups

Go Ahead Eagles: De Bieusser, James, Kramer, Nauber, Dale, Linthorst, Melensteen, Sure, Breum, Margaret, Smith

De Bieusser, James, Kramer, Nauber, Dale, Linthorst, Melensteen, Sure, Breum, Margaret, Smith Aston Villa: Bizot, Maatsen, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Rogers, McGinn, Kamara, Ghesan, Watkins, Buendia

Match facts and head-to-head

Go Ahead Eagles have won just one of their last six European matches.

Aston Villa have recorded six wins in their previous seven European outings.

The English club have played nine consecutive away matches in European competitions without a single draw.

Prediction

Given the visitors’ experience, stability, and overall quality, Aston Villa are the clear favorites. The Dutch side are still finding their feet on the international stage and lack consistency. The English club, on the other hand, are eager to seal qualification to the playoffs ahead of schedule. We believe backing an Aston Villa win at 1.55 is the way to go here.