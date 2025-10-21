Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the standout fixtures of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage takes place this Wednesday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where Bayern will host Belgian side Club Brugge. I’m tipping a high-scoring outcome with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Bayern have started the Champions League campaign in dominant fashion, recording emphatic wins over Chelsea and Pafos, netting eight goals across those two games. The German giants are currently among the most prolific sides in the tournament, but their defense has shown vulnerabilities — they’ve now conceded in four straight Champions League matches.

On home soil, the Bavarians are almost flawless: they’ve won six of their last eight home games in European competition, rarely allowing opponents to score more than once. Despite some defensive absences, Bayern’s attacking potential remains elite, driving them to confident results.

Brugge lost to Atalanta in the previous round, but did manage to extend their scoring streak in the Champions League to six consecutive matches. Overall, the Belgians look competitive, particularly up front where they consistently find the net. This season, they’ve already delivered high-scoring performances, including away from home.

However, Brugge’s record against German teams is poor: just two wins in fifteen European encounters. Defensive frailties are also apparent — they concede frequently, especially on the road. It’s hard to see Hayen’s men holding back the firepower of Munich’s machine.

Probable lineups

Bayern : Neuer, Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer, Gnabry, Olise, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Diaz, Kane

: Neuer, Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer, Gnabry, Olise, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Diaz, Kane Brugge: Jackers, Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, Meijer, Stankovic, Vanaken, Audoor, Forbes, Trezoldi, Tzolis

Match facts and head-to-head

Both teams have scored in 7 of Bayern’s last 9 Champions League matches

Brugge have scored in 9 of their last 10 Champions League games away from home

The Belgians have won only 2 of their previous 15 matches against German clubs

Prediction

Both teams come into this clash in excellent attacking form but with suspect defenses. Given the stats — especially Brugge’s away scoring run and Bayern’s home firepower — the best bet looks to be “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.74.