Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Bayern vs Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025

Bayern vs Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Munich, Allianz Arena
Club Brugge Club Brugge
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
One of the standout fixtures of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage takes place this Wednesday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where Bayern will host Belgian side Club Brugge. I’m tipping a high-scoring outcome with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Bayern have started the Champions League campaign in dominant fashion, recording emphatic wins over Chelsea and Pafos, netting eight goals across those two games. The German giants are currently among the most prolific sides in the tournament, but their defense has shown vulnerabilities — they’ve now conceded in four straight Champions League matches.

On home soil, the Bavarians are almost flawless: they’ve won six of their last eight home games in European competition, rarely allowing opponents to score more than once. Despite some defensive absences, Bayern’s attacking potential remains elite, driving them to confident results.

Brugge lost to Atalanta in the previous round, but did manage to extend their scoring streak in the Champions League to six consecutive matches. Overall, the Belgians look competitive, particularly up front where they consistently find the net. This season, they’ve already delivered high-scoring performances, including away from home.

However, Brugge’s record against German teams is poor: just two wins in fifteen European encounters. Defensive frailties are also apparent — they concede frequently, especially on the road. It’s hard to see Hayen’s men holding back the firepower of Munich’s machine.

Probable lineups

  • Bayern: Neuer, Boey, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer, Gnabry, Olise, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Diaz, Kane
  • Brugge: Jackers, Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, Meijer, Stankovic, Vanaken, Audoor, Forbes, Trezoldi, Tzolis

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in 7 of Bayern’s last 9 Champions League matches
  • Brugge have scored in 9 of their last 10 Champions League games away from home
  • The Belgians have won only 2 of their previous 15 matches against German clubs

Prediction

Both teams come into this clash in excellent attacking form but with suspect defenses. Given the stats — especially Brugge’s away scoring run and Bayern’s home firepower — the best bet looks to be “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.74.

