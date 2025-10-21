Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the clashes of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, where the local side Atalanta will host Slavia Prague. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Atalanta managed to bounce back from a disappointing start to the tournament by pulling off a comeback victory over Club Brugge in the previous round. This win snapped a frustrating run of four Champions League matches without a victory. That said, the Bergamo side still haven't found consistent form: the club sits only 22nd in the table.

In attack, Atalanta can be dangerous — especially after halftime — but overall, their home performances on the European stage have been far from spectacular. In their last eight home games in the Champions League, they've won just twice and rarely score more than two goals per match. Defensive issues are compounded by absences in the squad.

Slavia Prague had a tough outing in the previous round, suffering a heavy defeat away to Inter. Despite a generally positive recent record in the Champions League, the Czech side haven't managed a win in the group or main stage of the competition since 2007. At the moment, they have just one point and sit in 31st place.

Slavia's away games in the Champions League have traditionally been a struggle, especially in Italy — of their last ten away matches against Italian opponents in European competitions, the Prague outfit has lost nine. In attack, Slavia rarely shine: one goal per away game in the UCL is usually their ceiling.

Probable line-ups

Atalanta : Carnesecchi, Ahanor, Hien, Djimsiti, Zalewski, De Roon, Pasalic, Zappacosta, De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Sulemana

: Carnesecchi, Ahanor, Hien, Djimsiti, Zalewski, De Roon, Pasalic, Zappacosta, De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Sulemana Slavia Prague: Markovic, Hasioka, Boril, Zima, Zmrzly, Dorley, Zafeiris, Sadilek, Provod, Chory, Kushey

Match facts and head-to-head

Slavia have not won a Champions League main stage match since 2007

At least three goals have been scored in six of Atalanta's last eight home Champions League matches

The Czechs have lost 9 of their last 10 away games in European competitions against Italian clubs

Prediction

Neither side has impressed with their firepower so far in the tournament, and Slavia's away woes only add to their cautious approach. With a general trend toward modest scorelines in such encounters, a bet on "total under 3.5" goals at odds of 1.66 looks like a solid option.