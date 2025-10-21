ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Atalanta vs Slavia Prague prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 22, 2025

Atalanta vs Slavia Prague prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 22, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Atalanta vs Slavia Prague prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Atalanta Atalanta
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Bergamo, New Balance Arena
Slavia Prague Slavia Prague
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the clashes of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo, where the local side Atalanta will host Slavia Prague. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Atalanta managed to bounce back from a disappointing start to the tournament by pulling off a comeback victory over Club Brugge in the previous round. This win snapped a frustrating run of four Champions League matches without a victory. That said, the Bergamo side still haven't found consistent form: the club sits only 22nd in the table.

In attack, Atalanta can be dangerous — especially after halftime — but overall, their home performances on the European stage have been far from spectacular. In their last eight home games in the Champions League, they've won just twice and rarely score more than two goals per match. Defensive issues are compounded by absences in the squad.

Slavia Prague had a tough outing in the previous round, suffering a heavy defeat away to Inter. Despite a generally positive recent record in the Champions League, the Czech side haven't managed a win in the group or main stage of the competition since 2007. At the moment, they have just one point and sit in 31st place.

Slavia's away games in the Champions League have traditionally been a struggle, especially in Italy — of their last ten away matches against Italian opponents in European competitions, the Prague outfit has lost nine. In attack, Slavia rarely shine: one goal per away game in the UCL is usually their ceiling.

Probable line-ups

  • Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Ahanor, Hien, Djimsiti, Zalewski, De Roon, Pasalic, Zappacosta, De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Sulemana
  • Slavia Prague: Markovic, Hasioka, Boril, Zima, Zmrzly, Dorley, Zafeiris, Sadilek, Provod, Chory, Kushey

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Slavia have not won a Champions League main stage match since 2007
  • At least three goals have been scored in six of Atalanta's last eight home Champions League matches
  • The Czechs have lost 9 of their last 10 away games in European competitions against Italian clubs

Prediction

Neither side has impressed with their firepower so far in the tournament, and Slavia's away woes only add to their cautious approach. With a general trend toward modest scorelines in such encounters, a bet on "total under 3.5" goals at odds of 1.66 looks like a solid option.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.66
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne City FC vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.8 Buriram United Recommended 1xBet
Ulsan HD FC vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 06:00 Ulsan HD vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Ulsan HD FC Odds: 2.168 Sanfrecce Hiroshima Bet now Mostbet
Shanghai Port vs Machida Zelvia prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 08:15 Shanghai Port vs. Machida: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 21, 2025 Shanghai Port Odds: 1.8 Machida Zelvia Bet now Mostbet
Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 21 oct 2025, 10:00 Egypt Premier Football League: Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Pyramids FC Odds: 1.9 Pharco FC Recommended 1xBet
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Nasaf Qarshi prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:00 Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Can Nasaf Qarshi Earn Their First Points in the AFC Champions League? Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Odds: 1.5 Nasaf Qarshi Bet now 1xBet
Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 14:15 Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Can Al-Hilal Extend Their Winning Streak? Al Hilal Odds: 1.72 Al-Sadd Bet now Mostbet
Villarreal vs Manchester City prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Villarreal vs Manchester City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 21, 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.63 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Bayer vs PSG: H2H, lineups and match prediction – October 21, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.6 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Melbet
Newcastle vs Benfica prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Newcastle vs Benfica: Can Benfica Secure Their First Win in the UEFA Champions League? Newcastle Odds: 1.74 Benfica Bet now 1xBet
FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Can Copenhagen Claim Their First Champions League Win at Home? FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.8 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Mostbet
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 21.10.2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.98 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
Union St.Gilloise vs Inter prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Union - Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Union St.Gilloise Odds: 1.75 Inter Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores