Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Eintracht vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025

Eintracht vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 22, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool prediction Photo: nbcsports.com / Author unknown
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Champions League (Round 3) 22 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
Liverpool Liverpool
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the clashes of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, where local side Eintracht hosts England’s Liverpool. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Eintracht kicked off the Champions League group stage with a confident home thrashing of Galatasaray (5-1), but were on the receiving end next time out, losing away to Atletico Madrid by the same scoreline. The German side has shown inconsistent form in European competition, losing three of their last four matches in the tournament.

Frankfurt’s defense has been far from solid — they have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive Champions League games. Still, they are much stronger at home: in their last ten home matches in European group or main rounds, Eintracht has lost only once, racking up seven wins.

Liverpool opened their campaign with a 3-2 home win over Atletico, but then suffered a shock defeat to Galatasaray in Istanbul (0-1). The English club continues to struggle for consistency on the continental stage — losing three of their last five UCL fixtures.

Champions League away days have been a real test for Liverpool. Despite four wins in their last seven away games, only one was by a margin of more than a single goal. They’ve also rarely scored more than once in recent matches, which could be an issue against Eintracht.

Probable lineups

  • Eintracht: Santos, Kristensen, Koch, Amenda, Theate, Skhiri, Doan, Uzun, Larsson, Baoya, Burkardt
  • Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In 6 of Eintracht’s last 7 Champions League games, at least three goals were scored
  • Liverpool have lost three of their last five Champions League matches
  • The Germans have won each of their last four home group stage games in European competition

Prediction

Eintracht are consistently strong at home and know how to use the home crowd advantage. Given Liverpool’s away struggles, especially in terms of scoring, the German side has a solid chance to at least avoid defeat. Expect an open game, but with the hosts having the edge as the match progresses. Our pick for this match: Eintracht with a (+1.0) handicap at odds of 1.90.

