One of the matches of the third round of the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium in Istanbul, where Turkish side Galatasaray will host Norway's Bodø/Glimt. Here’s a tip for the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

After a crushing 1-5 defeat to Eintracht in the opening round, the Turkish side found themselves under tremendous pressure. However, Galatasaray showed real character at home, stunning Liverpool 1-0 and snapping their seven-game winless streak in the Champions League.

The team remains a real threat on their own turf — Galatasaray have found the net in 22 of their last 23 European home fixtures. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in six straight European home games and regularly participate in high-scoring encounters — at least three goals have been scored in nine of their last 12 Champions League matches.

The Norwegian club delivered two solid performances at the start of the group stage, drawing 2-2 against both Slavia and Tottenham. The team is in fine form and is unbeaten in their last four Champions League matches.

However, Bodø/Glimt have looked far less convincing away from home: only two wins in their last ten away matches in the competition. Still, they know how to score — netting at least once in six of their previous seven away games — but also concede in almost every outing.

Probable lineups

Galatasaray : Çakır, Sánchez, Bardakcı, Singo, Elmalı, Torreira, Lemina, Gündoğan, Yılmaz, Sané, Osimhen

: Çakır, Sánchez, Bardakcı, Singo, Elmalı, Torreira, Lemina, Gündoğan, Yılmaz, Sané, Osimhen Bodø/Glimt: Haikin, Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Aleesami, Bjørkan, Berg, Fet, Evjen, Blomberg, Hauge, Hegg

Match facts and head-to-head

Galatasaray are unbeaten at home in European competitions for six matches running

Bodø/Glimt have failed to win in eight of their last ten away Champions League matches

The Norwegians have scored at least once in six of their previous seven away games

Prediction

Galatasaray are showing their strength at home and boast an impressive unbeaten run in Istanbul. Given Bodø/Glimt’s inconsistency on the road, it’s logical to expect the hosts to be closer to victory. Both teams favor open, attacking football, which makes a bet on a high-scoring match especially appealing. Our pick: Galatasaray to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.96.