Problem solved? Frank and Toney could reunite at Tottenham as early as winter

The striker could return to the Premier League for a shot at the World Cup

Ivan Toney could make his return to the English Premier League as early as January—a scenario Tottenham are actively considering as they look to strengthen their attack. This is according to respected journalist Alex Crook.

The 29-year-old forward, who moved to Saudi club Al-Ahli in 2024, has been in sensational form—netting 40 goals in 58 matches and claiming an AFC Champions League title. Yet, despite a comfortable life in the Middle East, a move back to England could be his ticket to breaking into the national squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Toney remains a hot commodity in England. Under Frank’s guidance at Brentford, he bagged 36 goals in 83 appearances—a partnership that could inject fresh firepower into Spurs’ frontline.

Interestingly, the manager himself hasn’t ruled out a reunion with the striker, but finances could prove tricky. After his £40 million move to Saudi Arabia, Toney now earns around £400,000 per week—tax free.