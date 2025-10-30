ES ES FR FR
Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 November 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Liverpool Liverpool
English Premier League (Round 10) 01 nov 2025, 16:00
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Aston Villa Aston Villa
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the marquee clashes of Premier League Matchday 10 will take place this Saturday at Anfield, where Liverpool host Aston Villa. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this encounter, which promises to be a tense affair.

Match preview

Liverpool are enduring one of their toughest spells in recent years. Four consecutive league defeats have dropped the Reds to seventh place, all but extinguishing their ambitions for the top. Particularly worrying is their shaky defending, as the team has started to drop points and make mistakes even at fortress Anfield.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp’s men still pack plenty of attacking punch. Even in defeat, they regularly find the net, and at home they boast an impressive 21-game scoring streak in the Premier League. With a crucial match ahead, Liverpool simply must redeem themselves in front of their fans.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are on a roll, coming into this contest off the back of four straight wins. The calibre of their victims speaks volumes — Manchester City and Tottenham among them. This surge has propelled the Birmingham side right up to the Champions League places, and now the task is to solidify their place near the summit.

Villa have been clinical in front of goal and composed in key moments. However, their away form is less convincing, which could be a critical factor against a side desperate for points. Still, Unai Emery’s men have shown real character and won’t be overawed at Anfield.

Probable lineups

  • Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Konaté, van Dijk, Bradley, Wirtz, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike
  • Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Digne, Cash, Pau Torres, Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Buendía, Watkins

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Liverpool went unbeaten in 20 consecutive home matches before facing Manchester United
  • Both teams scored in five of the last seven Premier League meetings between these sides
  • Aston Villa have won their last four league matches

Prediction

Both sides come into this match with lofty ambitions: Liverpool are desperate for a win to snap their slump, while Aston Villa are fighting to stay in the Champions League race. Both defences have looked vulnerable, but attacking firepower is a major asset on both sides. In these circumstances, a high-scoring encounter with goals at both ends seems likely. Backing both teams to score at 1.65.

