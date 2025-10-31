ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions West Ham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 2, 2025

West Ham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 2, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
West Ham vs Newcastle prediction Photo: goal.com / Author unknown
West Ham West Ham
English Premier League (Round 10) 02 nov 2025, 09:00
- : -
England, London, London Stadium
Newcastle Newcastle
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.65
One of the matches of the 10th round of the English Premier League will take place this Sunday at London Stadium in the UK capital, where West Ham will host Newcastle. I suggest betting on a low-scoring affair in this clash, as the odds look promising for this outcome.

Match preview

West Ham are going through a prolonged crisis with no end in sight. The team has gone six matches without a win, and the new manager has yet to breathe fresh ideas into the squad. Recent rounds have exposed serious issues in both finishing and mentality: defeats to Arsenal, Brentford, and Leeds have dragged the club into the relegation zone. The Hammers are toothless in attack and their defense is prone to glaring positional mistakes.

Home form has also deserted West Ham. They have failed to secure a victory in nine consecutive Premier League matches at their own ground, which has taken a heavy toll on the players’ morale. While the Londoners remain dangerous on set pieces and quick counterattacks, their lack of self-belief has rendered these strengths ineffective. The main objective here is simply to avoid defeat and not sink to the bottom of the table.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are also struggling for consistency. The Magpies alternate between lively performances and lackluster displays, unable to string together back-to-back league wins. Despite beating Fulham in the last round, they remain stuck in mid-table. Away form is a particular concern: Newcastle have not won any of their last seven Premier League away games.

Newcastle’s hallmark this season has been a pragmatic, restrained approach — their matches are low-scoring, with an average of just 1.9 goals per game. The attacking line looks fatigued, and away fixtures tend to be cautious affairs. Expect the visitors to focus on discipline and ball control, but without taking unnecessary risks.

Probable line-ups

  • West Ham: Areola, Kilman, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Scarles, Soucek, Diouf, Irving, Bowen, Summerville, Paquetá
  • Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Guimarães, Miley, Joelinton, Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Match facts and head-to-head

  • West Ham are winless in their last nine home Premier League matches.
  • Newcastle have not won on the road for seven consecutive Premier League games.
  • West Ham have not scored more than one goal in any of their last seven home matches.

Prediction

Both teams are going through tough spells and struggling in attack. West Ham can’t break their run of poor results, while Newcastle look weak away from home. This match is likely to be tight and low on clear-cut chances. The most logical bet is under 3 goals at odds of 1.65.

