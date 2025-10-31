ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Real Madrid Real Madrid
LaLiga Spain (Round 11) 01 nov 2025, 16:00
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Valencia Valencia
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the headline clashes of La Liga matchday 11 will take place on Saturday at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu, where Real Madrid host Valencia. I’m backing a result here that comes with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Los Blancos are cruising through the season, having won 9 out of 10 matches in La Liga and coming off a crucial victory over Barcelona in the previous round (2-1). That result solidified Real Madrid’s position at the top, extending their lead over the nearest rival to five points. They’re also flying high in the Champions League, with three wins from three in the group stage.

Despite injury setbacks in defense, Madrid maintain a high tempo and efficiency all over the pitch. In attack, Mbappé, Vinicius, and Bellingham continue to be pivotal, while the squad’s depth has allowed them to cope with absentees. With a trip to Liverpool on the horizon, the hosts will be determined to avoid any slip-ups against one of the league’s strugglers.

Valencia’s season, meanwhile, has been nothing short of disastrous—after 10 rounds, they sit 18th and are firmly in the relegation scrap. Despite a big Copa del Rey win over Maracena (5-0), Carlos Corberán’s side have lost three of their last four league matches, including a home defeat to Villarreal (0-2). With a meager points tally, every match has become a fight for survival.

Injuries and uncertainty over several key players further complicate matters. Up front, Danjuma and Hugo Duro—each with four goals—will be relied upon, but Valencia will need not just attacking efficiency but also a well-organized defense, which has been lacking in recent outings, especially away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Real Madrid: Courtois, Valverde, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras, Güler, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Mbappé, Vinicius
  • Valencia: Agirrezabala, Correia, Tárrega, Copete, Gayà, Rioja, Pepelu, Santamaría, López, Duro, Danjuma

Match facts and H2H

  • Real Madrid have won 9 of 10 La Liga matches this season
  • Last season, Valencia stunned Real Madrid in Madrid with a 2-1 victory
  • Valencia have lost 5 out of 10 league games and sit 18th in the table

Prediction

Real Madrid are in excellent form and will be out for revenge at home after last season’s shock defeat to Valencia. Considering the gulf in class, current form, and the hosts’ attacking firepower, a win for Madrid is the most likely outcome. Our prediction: Real Madrid to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 31 oct 2025, 04:35 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City: Can Melbourne City Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.89 Melbourne City FC Recommended 1xBet
Dempo vs Chennai prediction Super Cup India 31 oct 2025, 07:00 Dempo vs Chennai prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 October 2025 Dempo Odds: 1.63 Chennai Bet now 1xBet
Bechem United vs Nations FC prediction Premier League Ghana 31 oct 2025, 11:30 Ghana Premier League: Bechem United vs Nation FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Bechem United Odds: 1.97 Nations FC Bet now 1xBet
Getafe vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 31 oct 2025, 16:00 Getafe vs Girona: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Streak? Getafe Odds: 1.5 Girona Recommended Mostbet
Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 1 November 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.7 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Melbet
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 nov 2025, 09:30 Mamelodi Sundowns — Orlando Pirates Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Odds: 1.54 Orlando Pirates Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 01 nov 2025, 10:00 Udinese vs Atalanta: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.55 Atalanta Recommended Melbet
Union Berlin vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Union vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.55 Freiburg Bet now Mostbet
Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Mainz — Werder Bremen Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.53 Werder Bremen Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.75 Brentford Recommended Mostbet
Fulham vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Fulham vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Fulham Odds: 2.04 Wolverhampton Bet now Melbet
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 01 nov 2025, 11:00 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 November 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.65 Manchester United Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores