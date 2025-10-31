Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of La Liga matchday 11 will take place on Saturday at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu, where Real Madrid host Valencia. I’m backing a result here that comes with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Los Blancos are cruising through the season, having won 9 out of 10 matches in La Liga and coming off a crucial victory over Barcelona in the previous round (2-1). That result solidified Real Madrid’s position at the top, extending their lead over the nearest rival to five points. They’re also flying high in the Champions League, with three wins from three in the group stage.

Despite injury setbacks in defense, Madrid maintain a high tempo and efficiency all over the pitch. In attack, Mbappé, Vinicius, and Bellingham continue to be pivotal, while the squad’s depth has allowed them to cope with absentees. With a trip to Liverpool on the horizon, the hosts will be determined to avoid any slip-ups against one of the league’s strugglers.

Valencia’s season, meanwhile, has been nothing short of disastrous—after 10 rounds, they sit 18th and are firmly in the relegation scrap. Despite a big Copa del Rey win over Maracena (5-0), Carlos Corberán’s side have lost three of their last four league matches, including a home defeat to Villarreal (0-2). With a meager points tally, every match has become a fight for survival.

Injuries and uncertainty over several key players further complicate matters. Up front, Danjuma and Hugo Duro—each with four goals—will be relied upon, but Valencia will need not just attacking efficiency but also a well-organized defense, which has been lacking in recent outings, especially away from home.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid : Courtois, Valverde, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras, Güler, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Mbappé, Vinicius

: Courtois, Valverde, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras, Güler, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Mbappé, Vinicius Valencia: Agirrezabala, Correia, Tárrega, Copete, Gayà, Rioja, Pepelu, Santamaría, López, Duro, Danjuma

Match facts and H2H

Real Madrid have won 9 of 10 La Liga matches this season

Last season, Valencia stunned Real Madrid in Madrid with a 2-1 victory

Valencia have lost 5 out of 10 league games and sit 18th in the table

Prediction

Real Madrid are in excellent form and will be out for revenge at home after last season’s shock defeat to Valencia. Considering the gulf in class, current form, and the hosts’ attacking firepower, a win for Madrid is the most likely outcome. Our prediction: Real Madrid to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.60.