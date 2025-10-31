Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.61 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the key clashes of La Liga's Matchday 11 unfolds this Saturday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián, where Real Sociedad host Athletic Bilbao. Here’s a betting tip for this Basque derby with a promising chance of success.

Match preview

The hosts got off to a disastrous start this season and spent a long spell near the bottom of the table. However, recent performances have shown signs of revival, including a victory over Sevilla in La Liga and a confident win against Negreira in the Copa del Rey. These successes have boosted confidence ahead of this high-stakes Basque derby.

At the Reale Arena, Real Sociedad will look to take the initiative, relying on the return of key players. The main threat comes from Oyarzabal, who remains the only player in the squad to have scored more than once in the league this term. A derby win would not only strengthen their league position but could also restore much-needed morale.

Athletic Bilbao stumbled in the previous round, losing at home to Getafe, and now need points to stay in touch with the European spots. Despite an assured Champions League performance against Qarabag, consistency has eluded them in La Liga, particularly in attack. Scoring just nine goals in 10 matches is a modest return for a side with top-five ambitions.

Further complications come from suspensions and injuries, weakening both the defense and the flanks. Notably, Athletic have not won a La Liga match away at San Sebastián since 2017, making their task even more daunting. Given these absences, the visitors are likely to focus on a compact, defensive approach while trying to capitalize on counterattacks.

Probable lineups

Real Sociedad : Remiro, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez, Guedes, Mendez, Gorrochategui, Soler, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal

: Remiro, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez, Guedes, Mendez, Gorrochategui, Soler, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal Athletic Bilbao: Simon, Areso, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche, Ruiz de Galarreta, Jaureguizar, Berenguer, Sancet, N. Williams, Guruzeta

Match facts and head-to-head

Athletic's last away win over Real Sociedad in La Liga was in March 2017

In the last 5 head-to-head matches, Sociedad have won just once

Only one of the last seven meetings between these teams has ended in a draw

Prediction

Given the inconsistent form of both sides and Athletic’s squad issues, it seems likely that neither team will fully seize the initiative. Both have enough attacking quality to score, but are unlikely to build on that momentum. Most likely, the total goals will not exceed 2.5.