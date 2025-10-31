Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of La Liga's 11th round will take place this Saturday at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, where the local side Atletico welcome Sevilla. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash, promising solid chances for success.

Match preview

Diego Simeone’s men are steadily building momentum in La Liga, riding a three-game unbeaten streak that includes a 2-0 win over Betis in the previous round. The team is firmly entrenched in the upper reaches of the table, trailing second place by just three points. Atletico’s only league defeat came on opening day, and since then they've shown trademark consistency and pragmatism.

With a run of home games ahead, Los Colchoneros will be eager to collect maximum points before the international break. As always, their game is built on organization, risk minimization, and clinical finishing. Even with Pablo Barrios sidelined, squad depth allows for flexible options in midfield.

Sevilla continue to blow hot and cold in the league, alternating promising spells with disappointing ones. They recently lost to Real Sociedad in La Liga but then thrashed Toledo in the Copa del Rey, slightly restoring their confidence. However, a string of injuries and key absences make away games a tough ask for the visitors.

Sevilla’s last away victory over Atletico in La Liga dates back to 2008—a statistic that underlines the difficulty of this trip. With Agoumé suspended and several regulars injured, the visiting coaching staff face limited selection choices. Sevilla’s hopes will rest on a disciplined defensive display and sharp counterattacks.

Probable lineups

Atletico Madrid : Oblak, Llorente, Giménez, Le Normand, Ganko, Gallagher, Koke, Simeone, Baena, Gonzalez, Alvarez

: Oblak, Llorente, Giménez, Le Normand, Ganko, Gallagher, Koke, Simeone, Baena, Gonzalez, Alvarez Sevilla: Vlachodimos, Carmona, Cardoso, Marcao, Suazo, Sow, Gudelj, J. Sanchez, Gonzalez, Vargas, Romero

Match facts and head-to-head

Sevilla have not beaten Atletico away in La Liga since September 2008

Last season, Atletico defeated Sevilla twice in the league

Atletico have lost just 1 of their 10 La Liga matches this season

Prediction

Despite not always shining in the Champions League, Atletico look confident and disciplined in domestic play. Given Sevilla’s poor away record and their current squad issues, the Madrid side have every chance to claim the win. Expect a tight affair with the hosts edging it by a narrow margin.