Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Union vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Union vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Union Berlin vs Freiburg prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
Union Berlin Union Berlin
Bundesliga Germany (Round 9) 01 nov 2025, 10:30
- : -
Germany, Berlin, Alte Foersterei
Freiburg Freiburg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Freiburg wont lose
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the key clashes of Bundesliga Matchday 9 unfolds this Saturday at the An der Alten Försterei in Berlin, where local side Union will host Freiburg. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this encounter, offering promising chances for success.

Match preview

The Berliners are navigating a rather inconsistent period this season: their defeat to Werder marked a fourth Bundesliga loss. Defensive woes persist — Union have conceded at least once in 12 of their last 13 matches. Still, their home form in attack remains notable, with the team netting two or more goals in five of their previous seven games in Berlin.

However, Union’s home record is far from watertight: just three wins in their last 12 home league fixtures. Even against lower-table opponents, the team has slipped up, underlining their instability at their own ground.

After a five-match unbeaten streak, Freiburg suffered an away defeat to Bayer, though their overall season form remains solid. The visitors rarely leave the pitch without scoring — only twice in their last 17 Bundesliga outings have they failed to find the net. Even with personnel issues, Freiburg look well-organized.

Freiburg’s away form commands respect — just two losses in their past 11 Bundesliga road games. They’ve picked up 21 points over that span, underlining their consistency. Last season, Freiburg already managed to take points off Union in Berlin, and there’s every reason to believe they can do it again.

Probable lineups

  • Union: Rönnow, Doekhi, Knoche, Leite, Trimmel, Khedira, Kemlein, Kőn, Behrens, Ansah, Ilic
  • Freiburg: Atubolu, Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo, Manzambi, Höler, Scherhant, Eggestein, Troy, Adamu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Freiburg are unbeaten in 9 of their last 11 Bundesliga away matches
  • Union have conceded in 6 of their last 7 home games
  • Last season’s meeting in Berlin ended in a 0-0 draw

Prediction

Union are struggling at home, especially against opponents who defend well and capitalize on mistakes. Freiburg, meanwhile, keep picking up points on the road and look the more organized side. Expect a cautious contest with a high chance of a positive result for the visitors. The smart money is on “Freiburg double chance” at odds of 1.55.






