ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Bayern vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 1, 2025

Bayern vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - November 1, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany (Round 9) 01 nov 2025, 13:30
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the marquee clashes of Bundesliga Matchday 9 will unfold on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where the local giants Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen. I suggest backing goals in this encounter — there’s plenty of value in that bet.

Match preview

The Munich side are cruising through the current campaign: ten consecutive Bundesliga wins and a comfortable lead at the top. The team unleashes a relentless attacking game, netting 30 goals in eight rounds, while their defense remains almost flawless. On home turf, Bayern don’t just win — they do it emphatically, boasting six straight home victories and regularly overwhelming their opponents.

Their home dominance deserves special mention: in their last 19 outings at the Allianz Arena, Bayern have scored at least twice in every game. In fact, they've kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home matches, highlighting the perfect balance between attack and defense.

Leverkusen are having a steady season despite personnel challenges and a heavy workload on key players. The team has collected 17 points, losing just once, looking assured both in attack and in possession. The win over Freiburg was their fifth league victory, and with 18 goals scored, they rank third in the Bundesliga for goals.

Bayer’s away form is remarkable: 37 Bundesliga away matches unbeaten — a testament to their systematic and mature play. Yet vulnerabilities remain: they often concede, especially against top opposition, having let in 12 goals in their last six away league games. Offensively, Bayer are always a threat, frequently scoring at least twice on the road.

Probable line-ups

  • Bayern: Urbig, Boë, Kim Min-jae, Upamecano, Bishof, Dias, Kimmich, Goretzka, Jackson, Olise, Kane
  • Bayer: Flekken, Bade, Quansah, Tapsoba, Grimaldo, Garcia, Hofmann, Arthur, Fernandez, Poku, Kofan

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bayer are unbeaten in their last 37 Bundesliga away matches
  • Bayern have scored at least two goals in each of their last 19 Bundesliga home games
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of the last 9 head-to-head meetings in Munich

Prediction

This promises to be a thrilling, high-scoring contest: the league’s best attacking lines are going head-to-head. Bayern are relentless at home, but Bayer have the tools to create and convert chances even against elite opposition. Given both sides’ current form, the logical prediction is "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brisbane Roar FC vs Melbourne City FC prediction A-League Men Australia 31 oct 2025, 04:35 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City: Can Melbourne City Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.89 Melbourne City FC Recommended 1xBet
Dempo vs Chennai prediction Super Cup India 31 oct 2025, 07:00 Dempo vs Chennai prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 October 2025 Dempo Odds: 1.63 Chennai Bet now 1xBet
Bechem United vs Nations FC prediction Premier League Ghana 31 oct 2025, 11:30 Ghana Premier League: Bechem United vs Nation FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Bechem United Odds: 1.97 Nations FC Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 31 oct 2025, 15:30 Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund: prediction, head-to-head and probable line-ups - 31 October 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.71 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Mostbet
Getafe vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 31 oct 2025, 16:00 Getafe vs Girona: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Streak? Getafe Odds: 1.5 Girona Bet now Mostbet
Wrexham vs Coventry prediction EFL Championship 31 oct 2025, 16:00 Wrexham vs Coventry City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 31, 2025 Wrexham Odds: 1.8 Coventry Bet now Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Alverca prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 31 oct 2025, 16:15 Sporting vs Alverca: prediction, head-to-head and probable line-ups - 31 October 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.58 Alverca Recommended 1xBet
Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 01 nov 2025, 09:00 Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 1 November 2025 Villarreal Odds: 1.7 Rayo Vallecano Bet now Melbet
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 01 nov 2025, 09:30 Mamelodi Sundowns — Orlando Pirates Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Odds: 1.54 Orlando Pirates Bet now 1xBet
Udinese vs Atalanta prediction Serie A Italy 01 nov 2025, 10:00 Udinese vs Atalanta: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 1, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.55 Atalanta Recommended Melbet
Union Berlin vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Union vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.55 Freiburg Bet now Mostbet
Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 01 nov 2025, 10:30 Mainz — Werder Bremen Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 1 November 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.53 Werder Bremen Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores