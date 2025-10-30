Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the marquee clashes of Bundesliga Matchday 9 will unfold on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where the local giants Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen. I suggest backing goals in this encounter — there’s plenty of value in that bet.

Match preview

The Munich side are cruising through the current campaign: ten consecutive Bundesliga wins and a comfortable lead at the top. The team unleashes a relentless attacking game, netting 30 goals in eight rounds, while their defense remains almost flawless. On home turf, Bayern don’t just win — they do it emphatically, boasting six straight home victories and regularly overwhelming their opponents.

Their home dominance deserves special mention: in their last 19 outings at the Allianz Arena, Bayern have scored at least twice in every game. In fact, they've kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home matches, highlighting the perfect balance between attack and defense.

Leverkusen are having a steady season despite personnel challenges and a heavy workload on key players. The team has collected 17 points, losing just once, looking assured both in attack and in possession. The win over Freiburg was their fifth league victory, and with 18 goals scored, they rank third in the Bundesliga for goals.

Bayer’s away form is remarkable: 37 Bundesliga away matches unbeaten — a testament to their systematic and mature play. Yet vulnerabilities remain: they often concede, especially against top opposition, having let in 12 goals in their last six away league games. Offensively, Bayer are always a threat, frequently scoring at least twice on the road.

Probable line-ups

Bayern : Urbig, Boë, Kim Min-jae, Upamecano, Bishof, Dias, Kimmich, Goretzka, Jackson, Olise, Kane

: Urbig, Boë, Kim Min-jae, Upamecano, Bishof, Dias, Kimmich, Goretzka, Jackson, Olise, Kane Bayer: Flekken, Bade, Quansah, Tapsoba, Grimaldo, Garcia, Hofmann, Arthur, Fernandez, Poku, Kofan

Match facts and head-to-head

Bayer are unbeaten in their last 37 Bundesliga away matches

Bayern have scored at least two goals in each of their last 19 Bundesliga home games

Both teams have scored in 7 of the last 9 head-to-head meetings in Munich

Prediction

This promises to be a thrilling, high-scoring contest: the league’s best attacking lines are going head-to-head. Bayern are relentless at home, but Bayer have the tools to create and convert chances even against elite opposition. Given both sides’ current form, the logical prediction is "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.60.