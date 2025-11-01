Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In Round 10 of Italy’s Serie A, Milan will host Roma on Sunday, November 2. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and here’s my take on this highly anticipated clash.

Milan vs Roma: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Milan are unbeaten in their last nine matches, with six wins and three draws.

Three of Milan’s last four games have ended in draws.

Roma have won their last two matches after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Roma possess the best defense in Serie A, conceding only four goals.

Milan have lost just once at home since the start of the season.

Roma have won all their away matches so far this campaign.

Milan have not lost a single game to nil this season.

In their most recent head-to-head, Roma defeated Milan 3–1.

Milan vs Roma: Match Preview

Milan underwent a managerial change in the summer of 2025, appointing Massimiliano Allegri, and the results have been quite positive. After nine rounds, the Rossoneri have collected 18 points and currently sit fourth in the standings, just three points behind the top two. Their recent form includes two consecutive draws — 2–2 against Pisa and 1–1 versus Atalanta. However, injuries have hit the squad hard ahead of this fixture, with Pulisic, Rabiot, and Jiménez ruled out, while Leão remains doubtful. The bench looks thin, which could cause issues for Allegri’s side.

Roma, meanwhile, are among the league leaders and share top spot with Napoli. They’ve earned 21 points from nine games and trail only on goal difference. The Giallorossi have scored ten goals and conceded just four — the best defensive record in Serie A. They come into this match following two straight wins, having previously lost twice in a row.

Probable lineups

Milan: Maignan, De Winter, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Estupiñán, Nkunku, Leão

Roma: Svilar, Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka, Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley, Soule, Pellegrini, Dybala

Prediction

Two evenly matched sides, both eager to extend their unbeaten streaks, promise a tightly contested encounter. Goals may be at a premium here, so the smart pick is the total under 2.5.