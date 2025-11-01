ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Milan vs Roma: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Run?

Milan vs Roma: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Run?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
AC Milan vs Roma prediction Getty
AC Milan AC Milan
Serie A Italy (Round 10) 02 nov 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Milano, San Siro
Roma Roma
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In Round 10 of Italy’s Serie A, Milan will host Roma on Sunday, November 2. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET, and here’s my take on this highly anticipated clash.

Milan vs Roma: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Milan are unbeaten in their last nine matches, with six wins and three draws.
  • Three of Milan’s last four games have ended in draws.
  • Roma have won their last two matches after suffering back-to-back defeats.
  • Roma possess the best defense in Serie A, conceding only four goals.
  • Milan have lost just once at home since the start of the season.
  • Roma have won all their away matches so far this campaign.
  • Milan have not lost a single game to nil this season.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Roma defeated Milan 3–1.

Milan vs Roma: Match Preview

Milan underwent a managerial change in the summer of 2025, appointing Massimiliano Allegri, and the results have been quite positive. After nine rounds, the Rossoneri have collected 18 points and currently sit fourth in the standings, just three points behind the top two. Their recent form includes two consecutive draws — 2–2 against Pisa and 1–1 versus Atalanta. However, injuries have hit the squad hard ahead of this fixture, with Pulisic, Rabiot, and Jiménez ruled out, while Leão remains doubtful. The bench looks thin, which could cause issues for Allegri’s side.

Roma, meanwhile, are among the league leaders and share top spot with Napoli. They’ve earned 21 points from nine games and trail only on goal difference. The Giallorossi have scored ten goals and conceded just four — the best defensive record in Serie A. They come into this match following two straight wins, having previously lost twice in a row.

Probable lineups

  • Milan: Maignan, De Winter, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Ricci, Estupiñán, Nkunku, Leão
  • Roma: Svilar, Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka, Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley, Soule, Pellegrini, Dybala

Prediction

Two evenly matched sides, both eager to extend their unbeaten streaks, promise a tightly contested encounter. Goals may be at a premium here, so the smart pick is the total under 2.5.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
St. Pauli vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 10:30 St. Pauli vs Borussia M H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 1, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.55 Borussia Moenchengladbach Recommended Melbet
Bendel Insurance vs Warri Wolves FC prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 11:00 Bendel vs Warri Wolves prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Bendel Insurance Odds: 1.58 Warri Wolves FC Bet now 1xBet
Polokwane City vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 12:00 Polokwane vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Polokwane City Odds: 1.57 Richards Bay Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 13:30 Bayern vs. Bayer: Can Bayern Munich Extend Their Sensational Winning Run? Bayern Munich Odds: 1.66 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended Mostbet
Monaco vs Paris FC prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 14:00 Monaco vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.8 Paris FC Bet now 1xBet
Chippa United vs AmaZulu FC prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 14:15 Chippa United vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Chippa United Odds: 1.74 AmaZulu FC Bet now 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Real Madrid vs. Valencia: Can Los Blancos Extend Their Winning Streak? Real Madrid Odds: 1.71 Valencia Recommended 1xBet
Liverpool vs Aston Villa prediction English Premier League Today, 16:00 Liverpool vs. Aston Villa: Can Liverpool End Their Poor Run of Form? Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Aston Villa Bet now Melbet
Auxerre vs Marseille prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 16:05 Auxerre vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025 Auxerre Odds: 1.71 Marseille Bet now 1xBet
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 06:30 Verona vs Inter: Can Verona Challenge Inter on Home Turf? Verona Odds: 1.57 Inter Recommended 1xBet
Verona vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 06:30 Verona vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 2, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.6 Inter Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy 02 nov 2025, 09:00 Fiorentina vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 November 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.6 Lecce Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores