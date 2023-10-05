Brighton's Spectacular Performance: Seagulls Set a Century Record for Premier League Teams

"Brighton" managed to stage a comeback in the match against "Olympique de Marseille" (2:2) in the second round of the Europa League. This was the tenth match for the "Seagulls" in the current season, during which they scored 23 goals and conceded 20.

"Brighton" has become the first Premier League team in the 21st century to have scored at least 20 goals and conceded at least 20 goals in their starting ten matches of the season, as reported by Opta. The coach of the "Seagulls," Roberto De Zerbi, is known for his commitment to an attacking style of play. However, his teams often tend to overlook their defensive duties.