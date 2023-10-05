RU RU NG NG
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton

Football news Today, 15:37
PHOTO: Mike Hewitt

The match on October 5th, corresponding to the 2nd round of the UEFA Europa League in Group B, took place between the clubs Olympique de Marseille (France) and Brighton & Hove Albion (England). The game concluded with a 2-2 score.

Brighton made a comeback from a 0-2 deficit against Marseille. The English team was trailing by a two-goal margin until the 55th minute. However, Pascal Gross initiated the comeback with a goal, and in the 88th minute, Joao Pedro secured the draw for his team.

Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned ratings to the players. The highest rating was awarded to Marseille's defender Mbemba, who received a score of 8.0.

Within Brighton's lineup, Kaoru Mitoma received the highest rating of 7.4, and he also contributed with an assist.

On the other hand, Lewis Dunk was rated as the lowest-performing player of the match with a score of 5.6.

Player Ratings for the Match Marseille - Brighton - 2:2

Europa League
