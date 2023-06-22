Arsenal found a stronger defense for the Champions League

Arsenal are interested in signing Ajax and Dutch national team defender Jurrien Timber.

Ajax hopes to get more than €34 million for his player, which suits the London club.

Timber's contract with Ajax runs until the end of June 2025.

Last season, he played 47 matches for his club, scored two goals and provided two assists.

It should be noted that the versatile footballer can cover the positions of central, right-back and defensive midfielder.