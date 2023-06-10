Another Ukrainian went to play in the U.S. championship for Messi
Football news Today, 10:30
Another Ukrainian went to play in the U.S. championship for Messi
MLS club Columbus Crew has announced the signing of Ukrainian defender Yevhen Cheberko.
Agreement with the Ukrainian will run until 2026.
"Columbus Crew" is a representative of the MLS conference and ranks sixth with 24 points.
In his career, Cheberko managed to play for "Dnipro", "Zarya", Austrian LASK and Croatian "Osijek".
On his account, he also played one match in the national team of Ukraine.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Bayern signed former RB Leipzig leader
Football news 07 june 2023, 17:16 The winner of the UEFA Conference League was determined in the 90th minute
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:51 Real Madrid has purchased a 19-year-old talent for 103 million euros
Football news 07 june 2023, 15:34 Lionel Messi has chosen a new club
Football news 07 june 2023, 06:31 Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach
Football news 05 june 2023, 16:15 Messi gave an unexpected response to Al-Hilal's offer
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:30 Another Ukrainian went to play in the U.S. championship for Messi Football news Today, 10:00 Atletico found a new scoring forward Football news Today, 09:30 Napoli has decided on the main candidate for the coaching job Football news Today, 09:00 One of Juventus' leaders will leave the club Football news Today, 06:52 Man City has found a top footballer Football news Today, 06:36 Marseille wants to buy an Armenian national team player from the Russian championship Football news Today, 06:18 Inzaghi knows how Inter will stop Holand Football news Today, 06:00 Shakhtar Ultras spoke out against the dismissal of the coach Football news Today, 05:55 Dynamo Moscow defender Ordets wants to return to the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 05:33 It became known why Lucescu rejected Ronaldo's club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester City vs Inter predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football Today Platense vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on June 10, 2023 Football 11 june 2023 Emmen vs Almere City predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football 11 june 2023 Fenerbahçe vs Istanbul predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football 11 june 2023 Bari vs Cagliari predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football 11 june 2023 Maritimo vs Estrela Amadora predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023 Football 11 june 2023 Flamengo vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on June 12, 2023 Football 11 june 2023 Goias vs Fluminense predictions and betting tipson June 12, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 Newell’s Old Boys vs Union de Santa Fe predictions and betting tips on June 12, 2023 Football 12 june 2023 San Lorenzo vs Central Cordoba predictions and betting tips on June 11, 2023