Another Ukrainian went to play in the U.S. championship for Messi

MLS club Columbus Crew has announced the signing of Ukrainian defender Yevhen Cheberko.

Agreement with the Ukrainian will run until 2026.

"Columbus Crew" is a representative of the MLS conference and ranks sixth with 24 points.

In his career, Cheberko managed to play for "Dnipro", "Zarya", Austrian LASK and Croatian "Osijek".

On his account, he also played one match in the national team of Ukraine.