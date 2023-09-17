Prediction on game Win RB Leipzig Odds: 1.64 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 19, Stadion Wankdorf (Bern) will host the match of the 1st round of the Champions League, in which Young Boys will compete with RB Leipzig. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Young Boys



The club became the new dominant force in Swiss football. “The Bees” regained gold medals in 2018, for the first time since 1986. Then it was possible to stay in the 1st place for three more Super League draws. However, there was a rollback to the 3rd position in 2021/2022, but the previous season, under the rule of Raphael Wicky, brought “the Yellow and Blacks” the so-called “golden double”. The higher mentioned result sent the club into the Champions League qualification – where the top team from Switzerland started in the decisive qualifying round. It played a goalless draw with local Maccabi in Haifa, but then defeated the Israeli flagship at the home arena – the final 3-0 score was achieved by the 46th minute of the game. Thus, Bern will be represented at the highest possible continental level once again.

RB Leipzig



The team, as one can already say more or less confidently, will not repeat the difficult scenario of both 2021 and 2022. The decline at the start of the new season was twice overcome due to coaching reshuffle. This is exactly how Rose came into the club a year ago. Still, now he was able to avoid stepping on the same rake that had awaited Domenico Tedesco. On the contrary, the team managed to start the new season with a 3-0 success in the battle against Bayern in the Super Cup despite the sale of a number of leaders – Nkunku, Szoboszlai and Gvardiol. Speaking about the Bundesliga, there were bright victories, such as a 5-1 win in the struggle with Stuttgart and a 3-0 result in the confrontation with Union Berlin. Still, one should not forget that “the Bulls” lost to Bayer in a spectacular shoot-out already within the current draw. So, there may be another misfire of the German club, especially on the away field.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Although the opponents represent neighbouring countries, this will be the first time they will play a head-to-head match. There have not been even friendly games before.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that even the fact that it is playing at the native arena will not help the Swiss champion. Let’s agree and bet that the German club will start the Champions League with an away victory (odd: 1.64).

