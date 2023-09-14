Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 17, Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal) will host the match of the 5th round of the La Liga, in which Villarreal will compete with Almeria. The battle will start at 16:15 CET.

Villarreal



The club has already replaced its coach. The same scenario was in the previous autumn, but Unai Emery, set off to conquer England again, now at the head of Aston Villa, by his own decision. That’s when Quique Setién arrived and coped with the task for 2022/2023 in a pretty satisfactorily way. He did not prove himself, unlike his predecessor, at the European arena, but the Conference League perhaps was not enough motivation for “the Submariners”. On the other hand, they progressed in the Primera – the team took the 5th place there. As for the new season, almost nothing worked: it won the battle against Mallorca, losing not only to Betis and Barcelona, but even to Cadiz – that failure made the management show the door to the specialist. Raul could really have become the successor, but “the Yellow Submarine” was headed by Pacheta in the very end. This match will be his debut in a new place.

Almeria



The team was able to, first, finally get into the La Liga and, then, gain a foothold in it. Moreover, in order to finish in the so-called “saving” 17th position, it had to get a considerable number of 41 points. However, the project did not enter the new season under the rule of Rubi, who was “the architect” of those successes – El-Sheikh appointed Vicente Moreno, whose last place of work was Al-Shabab, as the new mentor in the summer. At the same time, the team quite actively updated the line-up, for instance, 14 million were paid for the tall Espanyol defender, Cesar Montes, at the deadline. Perhaps, such large expenses, which were spent at the last moment before the closing of the so-called “window”, were prompted by the failures at the start of the new draw – “the Red and Whites” lost not only to Real Madrid, but also to Rayo Vallecano and Celta (both misfires took place at the home arena), and only an away struggle with Cadiz gave an opportunity to “snatch” a draw due to a goal in the 95th minute of the game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



It goes without saying that “the Submariners” have the advantage in the head-to-head matches. For instance, they won both matches of the previous Primera. Moreover, they completely destroyed the opponent in the Copa del Rey in 2018 – 8-0.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that Villarreal will repeat the humiliation of the cup tournament. Still, it seems to be true that “the Submariners” must win and not minimally – thus, we bet on “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.83).

