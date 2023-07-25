RU RU
Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023

Superliga Denmark 28 july 2023, 13:00 Viborg - Lyngby
Denmark, Viborg, Energi Viborg Arena
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Viborg
On July 28, Energi Viborg Arena (Viborg) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Danish Superliga, in which Viborg will compete with Lyngby. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Viborg


The club did not often break into the top division of the country. And the only trophy in its history is the Danish Cup, which was taken back in 2000. It was possible to rise from the 1st Division once again in 2021 and immediately “jump” into the European arena. At the same time, the newcomer limited itself to a rather modest, 7th place in the championship, but then won the play-offs for the opportunity to participate in the Conference League. It was only the second start in the international tournaments, and it is reasonable to mention that the Danish team surprised everyone by overcoming CSKA (Moscow) in 2000. Speaking about the previous summer, it knocked out Suduva and B-36 Tórshavn, but then nothing could be opposed to West Ham – the team lost both matches with a final 1-6 score. At the same time, it managed to “climb” to the 4th final position in the Superliga. Nowadays, the team started with the away defeat made by Nordsjaelland, moreover, everything ended with a devastating 1-4 score there.

Lyngby


The team experienced a “golden” segment in the 80s and early 90s, when it took both of its league titles and 3 cup trophies. Still, it gave up the positions, periodically either losing the so-called “registration” in the Superliga or returning to it. Moreover, the fans have been recently forced to support their favourites financially – the de facto bankrupt club was owned by the fans who had founded “the Friends of Lyngby”. However, it seemed that “the Blues” were hopelessly in the “queue” for the relegation in the spring. Nevertheless, they were able to add on the finish line, during the games in the bottom six, and, thanks to the parallel failure of their competitor, Horsens, got to the 10th position. This time, the club started with a duel against the champion and favourite, Copenhagen. And it lost that battle quite expectedly there.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The teams played after a rather long pause in 2022. And Viborg took 4 points – it won a home battle with a 2-1 score and achieved an away 1-1 draw.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that Viborg will be able to rehabilitate for the failure in the 1st round. Let’s believe that the hosts will win in the following battle (odd: 1.81).

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
