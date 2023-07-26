Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 2.09 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 29, Vejle Stadion (Vejle) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Danish Superliga, in which Vejle will compete with Copenhagen. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

The club has received a new owner, Andrei Zolotko, a businessman from Moldova, since 2016. The fans of “the Reds” perceived him almost as a local Abramovich and believed that the “golden” years would be returned – there were the times of 5 league titles and 6 cup trophies, however, the previous one was won back in 1984. To be honest, even being under the rule of the current owner, the usual schedule, when the seasons in the 1st Division and the Superliga alternated, continues so far. The promotion was achieved just on the basis of the results of the previous draw once again – moreover, the team won the 1st Division. The rise was formalized under the rule of a new mentor, Ivan Prelec, who came to the position only in the spring. Still, it is worth remembering that 13 matches resulted only in 4 matches and 5 defeats with a young Croatian specialist. It goes without saying that there are doubts whether the 35-year-old coach copes in the Jupiler Pro League. The new season started with a battle against Aarhus – and there happened a “dry” 0-1 failure.

The team is the undisputed favourite and the grandee of Danish football. This is despite the fact that the project from the capital was launched only 3 decades ago, in 1992. And half of those years ended with victories in the Superliga, including both the last but one season and the previous draw. Other golden medals led to the fact that Jacob Neestrup’s wards started in the Champions League qualification again. There was a voyage to Iceland, to Breidablik, on Tuesday, where the team make a comfortable 2-0 success. It goes without saying that the return match is important now. By the way, the club began in the Danish championship with an away battle on the field of Lyngby. The advantage was less than in the European tournament there, but, nevertheless, it won with a 2-1 score.

Vejle hasn’t won since the spring of 2000. The project from the capital had got 4 victories in a row, but it achieved a goalless draw at the opponent’s arena in the spring.

Bookmakers understand that the guests will be the favourites of the following battle. They are in great shape, so, it is reasonable to bet on Copenhagen with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 2.09).

