Uruguay vs Brazil prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

Uruguay vs Brazil prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

Uruguay vs Brazil prediction
Uruguay Uruguay
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:00 Uruguay - Brazil
Brazil Brazil
Prediction on game Win Brazil
The national teams of Uruguay and Brazil will compete with each other as part of the World Cup 2026 Qualification. The battle will take place at Estadio Centenario on the night of October 18 and will start at 02:00 CET.

Uruguay


This team is considered to be one of the main contenders to qualify for the World Cup. Uruguay is undergoing a generational replacement, but it, even in its youth, is capable of achieving pretty high results.

The team scored and conceded in all 3 matches at the start of the qualifying cycle. Now the national team of Uruguay is in the 4th position.

Brazil


The team begins a new cycle in a rather difficult atmosphere. An extraordinary decision was initially made to wait for Ancelotti until 2024 – for now, the duties of the head mentor are performed by Fernando Diniz, who simultaneously coaches Fluminense. Carlo will arrive only after the next Copa America, in about a year. Moreover, there were discussions about whether to call Neymar, who had already come to Saudi Arabia, and Anthony simply had to be quickly excluded from the team. However, the squad is still powerful enough for qualifying.

The Brazilians are definitely eager to rehabilitate themselves after an unexpected misfire in the confrontation with Venezuela.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Uruguay suffered only 1 defeat in 8 previous matches.
• The Brazilians are sure to score in their 8 previous games.
• Uruguay hasn’t beaten Brazil since 2001.

Prediction


I believe that Brazil is quite capable of achieving success in the following battle. Bookmakers offer excellent odds for this outcome.

