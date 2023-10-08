Universitatea of Cluj vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.87 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 12th round of the Romanian championship there will be a meeting between Universitata Cluj and Sepsi. The game will take place on October 9.

"Universitatea of Cluj"

The team is showing a good game, but is not yet in the top 10, taking 11th place.

In the 11 matches played, the team won twice, drew six times and suffered three defeats. The results of the last two rounds, where there were draws with Steaua and Universitata Craiova, bring pride to the coaching staff. If the team continues to play against the future opponent as well, then there is a high chance of a draw.

"Sepsi"

The team is playing poorly. In the last four rounds, the guests experience only failures.

They dropped from fifth place in the national championship to tenth place. The team concedes more goals than it scores: 11-14. It is unlikely that there will be another case like this where the third team of last season falls so much in the new season. The coaching staff does not yet know how to correct the situation and urgently needs to develop an action plan.

Match forecast

In this meeting, teams of equal strength will compete and bookmakers also cannot choose a favorite. There is an opinion that there will be few goals scored in the match. I will bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals.