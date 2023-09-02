RU RU NG NG
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina 04 sep 2023, 19:00 Union - San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo
On September 5, Estadio 15 de Abril (Santa Fe) will host the match of the 3rd round of the Diego Maradona Cup (Copa de la Liga Profesional), in which Union Santa Fe will compete with San Lorenzo. The battle will start at 01:00 CET.

Union Santa Fe


The club was founded at the beginning of the previous century. Still, the only achievement was the vice-championship title back in 1979. It didn’t work out with trophies, so, the team didn’t win anything even in the cup format; moreover, it made the debut in the Copa Sudamericana only in 2019. Nowadays, “the Unionistas” has clearly forgotten about the ambitions to return to the international level. Speaking about the previous year, the team finished in the 22nd place of the Primera, and it moved up a couple of steps in the final standings in the current one. At the same time, it turned out to get quite good shape in the summer. If there was only 1 victory in the first 15 rounds, then next 12 battles, on the contrary, brought only 1 away defeat made by Atletico Tucuman. The Diego Maradona Cup started in the same form: first, “El Tate” achieved a home draw in the match with Racing and, then, beat Estudiantes with an away 3-1 score.

San Lorenzo


The team won almost everything that is possible. Taking into account the results of the Argentinean Primera, there are already 12 titles (the previous one, however, was back in 2013); moreover, it was possible to appear in both the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana. As for the current cycle of the “classic” championship, the “the Azulgrana” was able to close the top 3 of the final table (it was in the 6th place in 2022), however, the team limited itself to relegation already at the 1/8 final stage in the Cope Sudamericana (in the battle against Sao Paulo) and had beaten Belgrano in the national cup before. It is reasonable to mention that the team barely “pulled” out a 2-2 draw with the same opponent, but in the Diego Maradona Cup. As for the starting round of the higher mentioned tournament, “the Crows” from Buenos Aires were able to win on the field of Lanus due to the only goal of Barreiro.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Union has won only 1 out of 11 previous matches. At the same time, San Lorenzo had got 5 victories in the same segment.

Predictions


Bookmakers are more inclined to wait for the victory of the hosts in Santa Fe. Still, both teams are in good shape – thus, we are waiting for “total: over 1.5” (odd: 1.6).

