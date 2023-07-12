Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.87 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 15, Estadio 15 de Abril (Santa Fe) will host the match of the 25th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Union de Santa Fe will compete with Platense. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Union de Santa Fe



The team finally made its debut, albeit as part of the Copa Sudamericana, at the international stage only in 2019. Still, then there were new unsuccessful seasons, for instance, “Tatengue” finished the previous Primera draw in the 22nd position. If they wanted to add in the game later, in a new cycle, it does not work. “Unionistas” go beyond the second ten of the current Liga Profesional standings again. A terrible segment, which is characterized by 2 draws and 6 losses, from the end of May and till June, was replaced by a winning streak (4 wins and 14 points in 6 matches). Nevertheless, July is far from being successful again: there happened a 0-1 defeat made by Atletico Tucuman and a goalless match against Boca Juniors at the home arena. The confrontation with Talleres also finished without goals – once again the team replenished “the piggy bank”, but only with 1 point.

Platense



The club “hung” out in the third division of the country at the beginning of the century. Gradually, it turned out to win back the positions and rise to the elite level, but it was not possible to gain a foothold there from the very first time. Since returning from the coronavirus season, “Los Calamares” have finished in the places of the bottom twice: first, in the 18th position and then, in the previous year, in the 19th one. Nowadays, if we take into account the higher mentioned results, there is quite noticeable progress. May and June even brought 4 victories in 6 rounds of the Primera. The new calendar month started badly – there were the defeats made by Lanus and Godoy Cruz and only Sarmiento was beaten by means of Diaz’s goal, which was scored at the beginning of the second half. That success allowed the team to “jump”, at least, into the top of the standings – at the moment, it is in the 14th place.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Platense has got 3 wins in 4 previous head-to-head matches and one more match resulted in a defeat.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that Santa Fe will be able to win at the home arena. Still, it does not “shine” (the same can be said about the guests) – thus, it is reasonable to bet on “total: under 2.0” (odd: 1.87).

