Torino vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The 25th round of the Italian championship will kick off with two matches, one of which will be played at the "Stadio Olimpico" in Turin, where the local Torino will host Lecce. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this match.

Torino

The "Bulls" have not surprised anyone this season and occupy their usual place in the middle of the Serie A standings. Last weekend, Torino played away against Sassuolo and drew 1-1. The teams exchanged goals as early as the 9th minute of the match, but then their momentum waned. This draw became the third for the "Grenades" in the last five Serie A matches. At the same time, Torino's unbeaten streak counts five matches. At home, Ivan Juric's team plays successfully, having lost only once this season, with five victories and the same number of draws.

Lecce

Roberto D’Aversa's team had an optimistic start to the season, but the "Wolves" soon ran out of steam and Lecce slipped into the middle of the Serie A table. At the moment, the Salentians are in 13th place in the Serie A standings, with a five-point lead over the relegation zone. In the previous round, the "Yellow and Reds" played away against Bologna and lost, conceding four unanswered goals. In six matches this year, Lecce suffered four defeats, having only beaten Fiorentina.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings:

In the first round, Torino defeated Lecce in an away match with a score of 1-0, scoring a goal in the closing minutes of the first half.

Torino has defeated Lecce in three consecutive matches.

Only in one of the last five face-to-face meetings did both teams score.

Torino vs Lecce Prediction

Bookmakers give preference to the hosts, but the odds on the "Bulls" are gradually rising. This is due to the abundance of personnel problems, as four players will miss the match for various reasons. We believe that in this match, one should not expect a large number of goals scored. Our bet is "Total under 2.5" with odds of 1.60. In addition, the option "Both teams to score - no" at 1.64 could also be considered.