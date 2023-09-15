Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 17, 2023, last season's A-League semi-finalist Sydney FC and strong middle team Western United will meet in the quarter-finals of the Australian Cup. Both teams have already passed two stages of the tournament and are ready to compete with each other for the right to reach the semi-finals. The starting whistle will sound at 7:00 CET.

Sydney

The club at one time became the champion of Australia twice. Sydney also has a victory in the OFC Champions League in 2005, even before Australia transferred to the Asian Football Confederation. No other Australian team can boast of such an achievement.

As mentioned above, Sydney was a semi-finalist in the last championship. On the far continent, the season is played according to the American system (regular season and playoffs). This season the tournament has not yet started, only the cup has started. Sydney squeaked through the first round thanks to a penalty shootout victory. And in the 1/8 finals Leichhardt was confidently defeated.

Western United

The club was founded in 2018 in Melbourne. Since the 2019/20 season, the team has been playing in the elite division, where it has established itself as a strong middle peasant. In the last A-League, Western finished in 9th place. In the previous two rounds of the cup, Western United made good progress against their opponents. The team has already surpassed its last year result (then it stopped at the 1/8 final stage).

Among the interesting facts, we can mention that in the spring, Alessandro Diamanti, who once played as part of the Italian national team, ended his career here.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

In head-to-head matches, Sydney has a slight advantage. In general, teams sometimes play interesting matches with many goals. The last match ended in a 3:3 draw. At this stage of the Australian Cup, the confrontations consist of one match, so you should expect an uncompromising fight from the teams.

Match prediction

Australian football is generally very productive. Bookmakers consider Sydney to be the favorite, and in my opinion, the Total Over 3 bet looks more interesting.