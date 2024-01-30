RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Standard Liege vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Standard Liege vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Standard Liege vs Royal Antwerp prediction
Standard Liege Standard Liege
Pro League Belgium 31 jan 2024, 15:00 Standard Liege - Royal Antwerp
-
- : -
Belgium, Liege, Stade Maurice Dufrasne
Royal Antwerp Royal Antwerp
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.88
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the context of the 23rd round of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Standard Liege is set to face Antwerp, and the prediction for the match between these adversaries has been prepared by our resource's analysts.

Standard Liege

The current season finds Standard Liege operating as a rather inconspicuous mid-table presence, standing in the tenth position in the championship, trailing the top 6 by 11 points. In the last round, the club played to a draw away against Cercle Brugge with a 1-1 result. The team is undergoing a crisis, having failed to secure a victory in the last seven Jupiler Pro League matches. Due to injuries, Ngoy and Henkinet will miss the upcoming match, and O'Neill is with the national team, with two more players under question.

Antwerp

The defending champions are experiencing a notably lackluster season, with discussions of defending the title seemingly distant. The club currently occupies the sixth position in the championship. In the last round, Antwerp suffered a 0-1 defeat away against Eupen, despite missing a penalty in the middle of the second half and not deserving the overall loss. The team has managed only one victory in the last five encounters, indicating a less-than-ideal form. Antwerp is likely to prioritize the national cup, where they have already advanced to the semi-finals. Injuries will sideline key players such as Balikwisha, Valencia, Engels, and Koulibaly.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Antwerp inflicted a resounding defeat on their opponent in the first round, securing a 6-0 victory at home.
  • The statistics highlight a high level of scoring in head-to-head encounters, with at least 4 goals scored in five out of the last six matches.

Standard Liege vs Antwerp Prediction

On paper, Antwerp is deemed the favorite; however, we anticipate a challenging match for both opponents. The game is likely to be closely contested, with much depending on the conversion of chances. Given the historical goal-scoring trend between the teams, we expect a similar outcome this time. Let's place a wager on the total goals being over 2.5.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.88
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Besiktas vs Paris prediction EuroCup Today, 11:00 Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.76 Paris Recommended Лайнбет
Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup Today, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.752 South Korea Bet now MelBet
Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 12:00 Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Mali Odds: 2.29 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.79 Valencia Recommended 1xBet
ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 ASVEL Odds: 1.66 Fenerbahçe Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:43 Doctors have blocked the record transfer in the history of the Premier League club Boxing News Today, 09:40 Unexpectedly. The world lightweight champion announced the conclusion of his boxing career Football news Today, 09:27 Barcelona has agreed to the transfer of the Swedish wonderkid Basketball news Today, 09:10 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 09:06 Manchester United concluded the disciplinary proceedings regarding the controversial forward Football news Today, 08:35 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 08:24 Thailand again failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup, this time losing to Uzbekistan Football news Today, 08:20 Barcelona is preparing a squad reboot after Xavi's departure Football news Today, 08:00 PSV sets to buy back Barcelona defender Football news Today, 07:43 Kean's loan to Atletico has stalled due to the forward's health condition
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024