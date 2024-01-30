Standard Liege vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.88 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the context of the 23rd round of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Standard Liege is set to face Antwerp, and the prediction for the match between these adversaries has been prepared by our resource's analysts.

Standard Liege

The current season finds Standard Liege operating as a rather inconspicuous mid-table presence, standing in the tenth position in the championship, trailing the top 6 by 11 points. In the last round, the club played to a draw away against Cercle Brugge with a 1-1 result. The team is undergoing a crisis, having failed to secure a victory in the last seven Jupiler Pro League matches. Due to injuries, Ngoy and Henkinet will miss the upcoming match, and O'Neill is with the national team, with two more players under question.

Antwerp

The defending champions are experiencing a notably lackluster season, with discussions of defending the title seemingly distant. The club currently occupies the sixth position in the championship. In the last round, Antwerp suffered a 0-1 defeat away against Eupen, despite missing a penalty in the middle of the second half and not deserving the overall loss. The team has managed only one victory in the last five encounters, indicating a less-than-ideal form. Antwerp is likely to prioritize the national cup, where they have already advanced to the semi-finals. Injuries will sideline key players such as Balikwisha, Valencia, Engels, and Koulibaly.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Antwerp inflicted a resounding defeat on their opponent in the first round, securing a 6-0 victory at home.

The statistics highlight a high level of scoring in head-to-head encounters, with at least 4 goals scored in five out of the last six matches.

Standard Liege vs Antwerp Prediction

On paper, Antwerp is deemed the favorite; however, we anticipate a challenging match for both opponents. The game is likely to be closely contested, with much depending on the conversion of chances. Given the historical goal-scoring trend between the teams, we expect a similar outcome this time. Let's place a wager on the total goals being over 2.5.