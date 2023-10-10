RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Spain vs Scotland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Spain vs Scotland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023

Oliver White
Spain vs Scotland prediction
Spain Spain
European Championship 12 oct 2023, 14:45 Spain - Scotland
-
- : -
International, Seville, Estadio de La Cartuja
Scotland Scotland
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.76

As part of the qualification for the 2024 European Championship, a match between the national teams of Spain and Scotland is set to take place. The match will be held at Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville, with kickoff at 20:45 Central European Time.

Spain

Spain is a regular participant in both global and European football competitions, which is why it was expected to be the clear favorite in their group for the Euro 2024 qualification. However, the start of the qualification tournament did not go as planned, with Spain losing to Scotland away from home and currently occupying second place in the group.

It's undoubtedly the goal of Luis de la Fuente's squad to seek revenge against the British team. While finishing second in the group still grants qualification for the final stage of the European Championship, winning the qualifying group is a matter of pride for La Roja. Furthermore, Norway, led by Erling Haaland, is closely trailing Spain in the group standings.

Scotland

The Scottish national team has been performing exceptionally well in recent years, often exceeding expectations. In the qualifying group, under the guidance of Steve Clarke, they have won all five matches, including a home victory over Spain. The team is confidently leading the group.

There's no doubt that Scotland will participate in the final stages of the European Championship next year. The specific position they finish in the group does not make a significant difference, so a potential loss in the upcoming match will not be a major disappointment.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In their last two matches, Spain has scored a total of 13 goals.
  • Scotland has scored in seven consecutive games.
  • The two teams have played nine official matches and five friendlies against each other, with a slight advantage for the Spanish national team.

Prediction

Bookmakers have confidence in the victory of the home team, and there are valid reasons to believe that Spain will seek revenge for their previous defeat. Considering that Scotland is also in good form, my bet is on Total Over 2.5 goals.

