RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry prediction
Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday
FA Cup England 26 jan 2024, 14:45 Sheffield Wednesday - Coventry
-
- : -
England, Sheffield, Hillsborough
Coventry Coventry
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

We present to our readers an exclusive forecast for the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City, as the teams face off in the 1/16 finals.

Sheffield Wednesday

The season is unfolding unfavorably for Sheffield Wednesday, currently placed second to last in the Championship, risking relegation from the division. The team is 5 points behind the 21st qualifying spot. In the last round, Sheffield Wednesday suffered a home defeat against Coventry, marking their second consecutive loss. The club has lost 18 matches out of 28 in the Championship, with a meager goal tally of 22 in 28 encounters. There are significant doubts about the team's ability to progress far in the FA Cup.

Coventry City

The season is progressing reasonably well for Coventry, sitting in sixth place in the second-tier English division, with chances for promotion through the playoffs. The competition is fierce, as the gap from the 11th position is only three points. Coventry is currently in excellent form, with a ten-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, including 7 victories and three draws.

Head-to-Head History

The clubs have already faced each other in the Championship, with Coventry winning 2-0 at home and, more recently, securing a 2-1 victory away.

Match prediction Sheffield Wednesday – Coventry City

Two representatives of the Championship meet, and initially, there was no clear favorite in this pairing. However, currently, there is a slight advantage for the visitors. Such movements in odds can be easily explained – Coventry is having a better season and has defeated their opponent twice, providing a psychological edge. Betting on the success of the guests with a zero goal handicap appears promising in this scenario.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction EuroLeague Today, 12:45 Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.71 Virtus Bologna Recommended 1xBet
Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:45 Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Odds: 1.66 Bet now 1xBet
Bournemouth vs Swansea prediction FA Cup England Today, 14:45 Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Bournemouth Odds: 1.84 Swansea Bet now Мелбет
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction Copa del Rey Spain Today, 15:00 Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.54 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction NHL Today, 18:00 Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Odds: 1.76 Arizona Coyotes Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 11:23 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has inked a new contract with the iconic Formula 1 team Football news Today, 11:17 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Serie A deal Football news Today, 11:00 Moneyball. How much does Kylian Mbappe earn? Football news Today, 10:50 A former Chelsea and Manchester United player will sign a contract with a Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 10:35 VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face Football news Today, 10:23 Who will play in the playoffs of the Asian Cup 2023? Football news Today, 10:16 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Basketball news Today, 10:02 EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Football news Today, 09:41 Encouraging news. Two Chelsea footballers have fully recovered from their injuries Football news Today, 09:11 Only five national teams advanced to the AFCON playoffs without victories in the group stage
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Fenerbahçe vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning vs Arizona Coyotes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball 26 jan 2024 Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024