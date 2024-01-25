Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our readers an exclusive forecast for the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City, as the teams face off in the 1/16 finals.

Sheffield Wednesday

The season is unfolding unfavorably for Sheffield Wednesday, currently placed second to last in the Championship, risking relegation from the division. The team is 5 points behind the 21st qualifying spot. In the last round, Sheffield Wednesday suffered a home defeat against Coventry, marking their second consecutive loss. The club has lost 18 matches out of 28 in the Championship, with a meager goal tally of 22 in 28 encounters. There are significant doubts about the team's ability to progress far in the FA Cup.

Coventry City

The season is progressing reasonably well for Coventry, sitting in sixth place in the second-tier English division, with chances for promotion through the playoffs. The competition is fierce, as the gap from the 11th position is only three points. Coventry is currently in excellent form, with a ten-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, including 7 victories and three draws.

Head-to-Head History

The clubs have already faced each other in the Championship, with Coventry winning 2-0 at home and, more recently, securing a 2-1 victory away.

Match prediction Sheffield Wednesday – Coventry City

Two representatives of the Championship meet, and initially, there was no clear favorite in this pairing. However, currently, there is a slight advantage for the visitors. Such movements in odds can be easily explained – Coventry is having a better season and has defeated their opponent twice, providing a psychological edge. Betting on the success of the guests with a zero goal handicap appears promising in this scenario.