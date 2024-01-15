Saudi Arabia vs Oman prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Prediction on game Win Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the first round of the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup, the national teams of Saudi Arabia and Oman will meet in Riyadh. Both teams are among the likely favorites of the tournament, but which of them will win this match remains unclear.

Saudi Arabia

At the moment this is one of the strongest teams in Asia. In the Asian Cup qualifying tournament, the Saudis finished first in their group, ahead of Jordan, Pakistan and Nepal. In their last six matches they have four wins and two draws.

In general, Saudi football is undergoing a rebirth and this has also affected the national team of this country. Even if they do not have high-profile titles in the international arena, they are still considered serious rivals.

Oman

This team cannot be called one of the strongest teams in Asia. It is in the second ten in the AFC rankings, and in the Asian Cup qualifying tournament this team took second place in its group, losing only to Iran. In their last six matches they have two wins, two draws and two losses.

Oman is a strong middle peasant that can spoil the mood of any of the rival teams.

Statistics

Saudi Arabia has a stronger squad and a more experienced team. Oman plays better in home matches.

Prediction for the match Saudi Arabia - Oman

The match is expected to be close and will end in a narrow victory for Saudi Arabia. We believe that the most likely outcome is a Saudi victory with a score of 2:1. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.65 for a Saudi Arabia win, 5.00 for a Oman win, and 3.20 for a draw.

We believe the best bet is for Saudi Arabia to win.