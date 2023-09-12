RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Santos vs Cruzeiro prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023

Santos vs Cruzeiro prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Santos FC Santos FC
Serie A Brazil 14 sep 2023, 18:00 Santos FC - Cruzeiro
-
- : -
Brazil,
Cruzeiro Cruzeiro
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.95

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 15, Estadio Urbano Caldeira (Santos) will host the match of the 23rd round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Santos will compete with Cruzeiro. The battle will start at 00:00 CET.

Santos


The club has reached the point where it is facing the question of survival in the Serie A. It goes without saying that the popular team had got some troubles before, for instance, it took only the 12th place in the previous season. Still, the team can only dream about something like that now. Nowadays, “the Peixe” has got only 21 points in 22 matches – as a result, they eventually slid to the 17th place, that is, into the relegation zone. Understanding the threat, the team tried to improve its performance, and it even won the confrontation with a strong opponent, Gremio, in August. Still, there were no new reasons for optimism, the state of things is controversial. Both previous rounds brought the defeats: moreover, they were made not only by Atletico Mineiro, which is confidently in the top 10, but the 0-2 score was also repeated in the struggle with America Mineiro, which left the last position only after that success.

Cruzeiro


The team was the national champion four times and won the previous Copa do Brasil (the sixth cup for the club) in 2018. Still, the relegation from the Brasileiro happened already in the next season, which became the first in its history! Moreover, it turned out that the former grandee was stuck in the Serie B. Only the appearance of a former trainee, Ronaldo, in the project gave an opportunity to improve the state of things. As for the previous season, “the Foxes” won that division. Moreover, they took 4 victories in the first 6 rounds of the Serie A in the spring... Nevertheless, they won only twice after that, the previous success was in early July and was followed by an unsuccessful streak, which has already reached 8 matches in a row (3 defeats and 8 draws, including a 0-0 one in the battle against with Red Bull Bragantino in the previous round). The relegation zone is quite far away – 5 points from Santos. On the other hand, if the team loses, the distance will be reduced by more than half.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Cruzeiro won 3 times in 4 previous matches. For instance, “the Foxes”, having returned after relegation from the Serie A in 2019, achieved a successful 2-1 score in May.

Predictions


Bookmakers give a slight advantage to the hosts. Still, they, like the guests, are not impressive. Thus, we are waiting for “total: under 2.0” (odd: 1.95).

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.95

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 17:00 Gimnasia La Plata vs Velez Sarsfield prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Gimnasia LP Odds: 1.909 Velez Sarsfield Recommended MelBet
Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:00 Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Sarmiento Odds: 2.08 Central Cordoba de Santiago Bet now 1xBet
Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Flamengo Odds: 1.76 Athletico Paranaense Bet now BetWinner
Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Internacional Odds: 1.98 Sao Paulo Recommended Linebet
Serie A Brazil 14 sep 2023, 18:00 Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Fortaleza Odds: 1.76 Corinthians Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:14 Nottingham Forest player disqualified for breaching betting rules Football news Today, 14:42 UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Association Football news Today, 13:52 Financial problems again in Barcelona Football news Today, 13:17 The Polish national team fired the manager Football news Today, 12:35 Handanovic plans to retire after this season Football news Today, 11:53 Cancelo and Felix received a challenge from the management of Barcelona Football news Today, 11:18 Manchester United want to strengthen four positions Football news Today, 10:16 They compiled a rating of the favorites of the UEFA EURO 2024 Football news Today, 09:37 The German Football Federation has started negotiations with Nagelsmann Football news Today, 08:30 The Real Madrid leader told the secret of how he was able to get rid of permanent injuries
Sport Predictions
Football Today Gimnasia La Plata vs Velez Sarsfield prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Sarmiento vs Central Cordoba prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs Sao Paulo prediction and betting tips on September 14, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Fortaleza vs Corinthians prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Santos vs Cruzeiro prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Coritiba vs Bahia prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 14 sep 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Gremio prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 15 sep 2023 Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023