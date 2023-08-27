RU RU NG NG
Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023

Sampdoria Sampdoria
Serie B Italy 30 aug 2023, 14:30 Sampdoria - Venezia
-
- : -
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Venezia Venezia
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.82

On August 30, Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Genoa) will host the match of the 3rd round of the Serie B, in which Sampdoria will compete with Venezia. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Sampdoria


The club sometimes “shot” by means of “climbing” into the European competitions. Still, it was more often necessary, especially in recent times, to fight for survival, which was not always successful. For instance, the previous season was a failure, which ended with relegation from the Calcio from the last place. The popular team got only 19 points in 38 matches. Andrea Pirlo was instructed to get it out of the crisis, although he, even taking into account his legendary football, had so far coached little and not particularly successfully (only one season per Juventus and Fatih Karagümrük). Having fallen into the Serie B, the squad traditionally overhauled. “Maestro” made his debut in a new place in a pretty positive way: he and his new wards overcame Sudtirol in the Coppa Italia (that happened on penalties after a 1-1 draw) and won the away match of the 1st round of the Serie B against Ternana with a 2-1 score (moreover, it conceded already in the 90th+ minute of the game). Still, then the team failed in the home battle against Pisa – it was not able to make a response to a couple of goals.

Venezia


The team has already experienced three “restarts” after bankruptcy since 2005. At the same time, “the Winged Lions” were finally able to return to the Calcio, albeit only for one season, 2021-2022. As a result, one more relegation followed after the first attempt – then “the Orange-Black-Greens”, being under the rule of the ex-coach of Spartak from Moscow, took only the 8th place. Nevertheless, the specialist remained at his position – on the contrary, the management actively updated the line-up. The new season began in a pretty unsuccessful way – there happened relegation from the Coppa Italia (the team made a comeback on the field of Spezia (2-2) in regular time, but lost in a protracted penalty shoot-out). As for the Serie B, Venezia was not bad: it defeated Como with a 3-0 score and fought back to a draw in the struggle with Cosenza, when Vanoli was removed from the coaching bench.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the season of 2021/2022, the clubs “crossed” their paths for the first time since 2003. Then, more experienced Sampdoria took 4 out of 6 possible points in the Serie A – a 1-1 draw at the home arena and a 2-0 success on the away field.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider Sampdoria, which will play on the native field, to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, both clubs are unstable – let’s focus on a neutral bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.82).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
