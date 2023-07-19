Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.88 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 24, Estadio Gigante de Arroyito (Rosario) will host the match of the 26th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Rosario Central will compete with River Plate. The battle will start at 02:00 CET.

The team, taking into account one segment, took 4 championship titles. Still, speaking about the recent times, it has shown great performance in the cup format in the previous decade, repeatedly reaching the final and winning this tournament for the first time in its history in 2018. Still, the previous Primera brought to “the Canallas” only close to the second ten in the final standings. Nowadays, on the one hand, it turned out to add sharply in the game, rising to the top of the table. On the other hand, the following match will not particularly affect the state of things. A ticket to the Copa Sudamericana is guaranteed, it can’t get into the top 3. As a result, the team played only a 1-1 draw in the battle against Racing in Avellaneda.

The club has been better lately in the Copa Libertadores. “The Millionaires” won both in 2015 and 2018 there, but, speaking about their native Argentina, the championship title had to be waited for 7 long years. Moreover, having finally obtained the higher mentioned trophy, already the 36th one in its history, the ambitious club “slipped” to the 3rd place in the previous year. Taking into account such a state of things, the choice of Martin Demichelis was pretty risky. Still, the novice coach has been doing a great job so far. There were only 4 points after 4 rounds in the Copa Libertadores, but then everything became OK there after winning both previous matches and advancing from the group to the play-offs. Speaking about the Primera, to be frank, there was no particularly worthy competition. This is the merit of the team itself, which won a lot and broke away from all the pursuers. It’s just that now there is no motivation to struggle in the last round.

River Plate has got 3 wins in a row. Still, Rosario Central, first, took a draw and then, in the previous year, an away 2-1 victory in October.

Bookmakers believe more in the victory of the newly “minted” champion. Still, both opponents have no motivation – thus, we bet that there will be “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.88).

