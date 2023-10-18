RU RU NG NG
Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023

Rebordosa vs Braga prediction
Taca de Portugal 19 oct 2023, 15:00 Rebordosa - Braga
On October 19, Rebordosa will host Braga in the third round of the Portuguese Cup.

Rebordosa

This modest team represents the second strongest division in Portugal, although there it is considered one of the candidates for promotion.

After six rounds, Rebordosa is in fourth place in the standings and has ten points. The team is six points behind the championship leaders.

The Portuguese Cup is an important tournament for all its participants, but it is worth recognizing that the guests in this case are clearly superior to their opponents and will certainly be able to achieve the desired result even with a reserve team.

Braga

Braga has long been one of the contenders for medals in the Portuguese Championship. Even if she is not competing for a league title, she regularly represents her country in the Champions League. This season was no exception and after two rounds of the most prestigious club tournament in Europe, Braga has second place in the group and three points in the treasury.

At the initial stages of cup competitions in Portugal, representatives of the second division very often overlap with teams from the elite championship. It very rarely happens that the giants of local football do not advance further.

Match prediction

The guests are the obvious favorites and they are unlikely to give up the fight for the trophy already at the initial stage of the tournament. I propose to bet on the outcome of the second team winning with a -2 handicap. The odds offered for this are 1.65.

Sport Predictions
