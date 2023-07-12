Prediction on game Win Rosario Central Odds: 2.13 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 15, Estadio Juan Domingo Perón (Avellaneda) will host the match of the 25th round of the Liga Profesional, in which Racing Avellaneda will compete with Rosario Central. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Racing Avellaneda



The team has a rather controversial but colourful history. Suffice it to say that “La Academia” won a third of its championship titles, 3 out of 9, in the current century, having gone bankrupt at the end of the previous one. The last trophy was taken in 2019 and, speaking about the Primera, only the grandee, Boca Juniors, was stronger. Nowadays, the vice-champion has “slipped” beyond the top 10 of the championship. However, “the Academy” spent a great group stage of the Copa Libertadores, getting 13 points there, and it achieved a long winning streak at the inner arena after a terrible spring failure, which was characterized by 1 point in 7 rounds. At the moment, it has reached 8 Primera matches in a row; however, 5 of them, including both previous ones, brought only draws.

Rosario Central



The club “shone” only in the cup format in the previous decade. Speaking about 2014-2016, “the Rabble” reached the final three times there, and it was able to win a trophy in 2018, which is the first one in its history. It goes without saying that there were championship successes, as many as four, but all of them were achieved in the 70-80s of the previous century. For instance, the previous season of the Primera ended only in the 20th position. Nowadays, being under the rule of Miguel Angel Russo, “the Railwaymen” have long been among the leaders of the standings. Still, the team has not been able to beat its opponent for more than a month. It had the draws and the defeat made by San Lorenzo. And only the battle against Central Cordoba gave an opportunity to achieve the maximum – and immediately with a “grandmaster score” – that was a classic 2-0 result.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Racing has won 5 out of 7 previous matches. Speaking about this segment, Rosario Central won only once – that success was in October of the last but one year.

Predictions



Bookmakers give an advantage, albeit not unconditional, to the hosts of the arena. They are more motivated – let’s risk betting that Racing will win (odd: 2.13).

