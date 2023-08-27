RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Vejle vs Brondby 28 August 2023

Vejle Boldklub Vejle Boldklub
Superliga Denmark 28 aug 2023, 13:00 Vejle Boldklub - Brondby IF
Denmark, Vejle, Vejle Stadion
Brondby IF Brondby IF
In the match of the 6th round of the Danish Championship, Vejle and Brøndby will play. The meeting will take place at the arena “Vayle”.

Vejle

The new season brought a lot of disappointment to the club's fans. The team does not cope with the task (maintaining residence in the Danish football elite) and gradually sinks to the bottom of the standings.

At the moment, Vejle players have suffered 8 defeats in a row. In the standings, the team confidently takes the last, 12th place, and the goal difference is 5-10.

In the last round, Vaile played on the road with Viborg and lost with a score of 1:2. It cannot be said that Vejle's performance is directly disgusting, but the team is clearly missing something this season and, most likely, it will start the new championship in another division if nothing changes.

Brondby

The Danish Grand is expectedly one of the contenders for medals in the new season. Based on the results of five rounds played, Brøndby has nine points scored and fourth place in the standings.

In case of a victory over Vajle, Brøndby will be able to rise to the top three of the standings.

Interestingly, Brøndby have not drawn in the last seven matches in a row, having won five of them.

In the last round, the team played away and managed to beat Midtjylland with a minimal advantage

History and statistics of personal meetings

In the last six matches, Vejle cannot beat Brøndby. The last victory was dated back to 2009. Then Vejle won in the 1/8 finals of the Cup of the country at home 1-0.

Prediction for the match Vejle - Brondby

The guests are the favorites and have a stronger squad. I will bet that the second team will win this match.

Prediction on game Win Brondby IF
Odds: 1.9

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
