In the upcoming match of the Norwegian Football Championship, Valerenga will play with Sandefjord. The meeting will be held as part of the 16th round of the Norwegian championship.

"Valerenga"

Once the storm of the entire championship is now only in the fourteenth place with eleven points. Valerenga's domestic performance leaves much to be desired, with their last five matches ending in four losses and one draw.

It is interesting that the last time the team won only in mid-May over, beating Ham-Kam with a score of 3:0.

"Sandefjord"

This team is in the fifteenth position with ten points, but no one expected any special heights from it.

The team is also experiencing big problems in their recent matches. They have lost four of their last five games and drawn only once.

In the last match, they lost to the leader and champion of the country “Bodø-Glimt” with a score of 2:5.

Confrontation history and statistics

Between themselves, the teams played 21 matches and only once in these confrontations was a draw recorded. On account of "Valerenga" 16 victories, while "Sandefjord" managed to win only four times.

In the last meeting, the upcoming home team won with a score of 4:0.

Match prediction

The current situation strongly indicates that Valerenga will win this match. Of course, the home team has problems both in attack and defense, but where else to score points, if not in a match with one of the contenders for relegation?