On September 7, the Austrian national team will meet with the Moldovan team in a friendly match.

Austria

For the Austrian team, the upcoming match with Moldova will be the main test before a truly fateful game against Sweden in the Euro 2024 qualifier.

At the moment, Ralf Rangnick's wards have excellent opportunities to finish the qualifying round for the European Championship 2024 in first place. In order to get closer to the dream, they need to beat the Swedes, who are in third place.

The Austrian national team after four matches scored ten points and is currently leading in its group.

In March, the Austrian team defeated Azerbaijan and Estonia, and in June there was a draw with Belgium and a victory over Sweden

Interestingly, before the face-to-face game with Moldova, the Austrian national team has not lost six matches, having won five of them.

Moldova

The Moldova national team has a good chance of reaching the final part of the Euro, which can become a loud sensation. The team has never in its history taken part in the final part of a major tournament.

In the spring, Sergei Kleshchenko's wards played two matches and both times tied with the Faroe Islands (1:1) and the Czech Republic (0:0).

After that there was a defeat from Albania and a sensational victory over Poland (3:2). It is interesting that the Moldovans lost with a score of 0:2, but in the second half they scored three goals.

In the last 12 matches, Moldova has suffered only four defeats.

Forecast

Experts are confident that the players of the Austrian national team will be able to win. At the same time, it makes no sense to bet on such a small coefficient. I propose to bet on the victory of Austria with a handicap of -2 with odds of 1.65.